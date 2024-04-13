Birds Match Franchise Record with Eighth Straight Win
April 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - RJ Yeager homered and drove in three runs and Ramon Mendoza added a two-run shot as part of a four-run first as the Cardinals won their eighth straight game with a 5-3 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday night at Hammons Field. The win for the Cards has tied the franchise record for longest winning streak, matching eight-game runs in 2007 and 2023.
Decisions:
W: Tekoah Roby (1-0)
L: Pierson Ohl (0-1)
S: Andre Granillo (1)
Notables:
With three RBIs tonight, RJ Yeager pulls into first place in the Texas League with 10 runs driven in. His three home runs rank him 2nd in the circuit
Yeager also extended his hitting streak to seven games
Nathan Church went 0-for-3, ending his six-game hitting streak
Right-hander Tekoah Roby picked up his first win as a member of the Cardinals organization, allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts over 5.0 IP. Roby was acquired at the trade deadline in 2023 from the Texas Rangers as part of the package for LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHP Chris Stratton
With two hits tonight, Jimmy Crooks raises his batting average to .409, 6th in the Texas League. His 3rd inning double was his first extra base hit this season
Both Ramon Mendoza and Chandler Redmond extended their hitting streaks to four games
The other two eight-game winning streaks in Springfield history came from June 9-16, 2007 and September 2-10, 2023 as part of a 17-6 run over a 23 game stretch to help the Cardinals claim the Texas League North Division 2nd half crown
The Cardinals are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history
Saturday night's attendance of 5,278 is the biggest so far on the homestand
On Deck: Sunday, April 14: SPR RHP Edwin Nuñez (0-0, 3.00) vs WCH RHP A.J. Alexy (0-1, 13.50)
Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream before the game presented by Hiland Dairy) and MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app, MiLB.TV and locally on KYCW
