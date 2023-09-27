Travs Stymied in Bid for League Title

Amarillo, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles rode an early six-run inning to a 9-1 victory over the Arkansas Travelers and won the Texas League Championship on Wednesday night. The game was a winner take all contest to decide the best-of-3 series. The Travs were held to five hits on the night and their only run came in the eighth inning.

Moments That Mattered

* Camden Duzenack opened the scoring for Amarillo with a grand slam in the second inning and the Sod Poodles never looked back.

* Arkansas stranded two runners in the top of the fifth and then Amarillo put the game away with three runs in the bottom of that inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP A.J. Puckett: 2 IP, 2 H, 3 K

* RHP Mike Flynn: IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Amarillo won the title for the first time since 2019.

* The Travs wrap up the year as North Division Champions but still in search of their first league title since 2008.

Up Next

The 2024 season opens on Friday April 5 at Dickey-Stephens Park.

