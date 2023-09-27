Travs Stymied in Bid for League Title
September 27, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Amarillo, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles rode an early six-run inning to a 9-1 victory over the Arkansas Travelers and won the Texas League Championship on Wednesday night. The game was a winner take all contest to decide the best-of-3 series. The Travs were held to five hits on the night and their only run came in the eighth inning.
Moments That Mattered
* Camden Duzenack opened the scoring for Amarillo with a grand slam in the second inning and the Sod Poodles never looked back.
* Arkansas stranded two runners in the top of the fifth and then Amarillo put the game away with three runs in the bottom of that inning.
Notable Travs Performances
* RHP A.J. Puckett: 2 IP, 2 H, 3 K
* RHP Mike Flynn: IP, 2 K
News and Notes
* Amarillo won the title for the first time since 2019.
* The Travs wrap up the year as North Division Champions but still in search of their first league title since 2008.
Up Next
The 2024 season opens on Friday April 5 at Dickey-Stephens Park.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from September 27, 2023
- Travs Stymied in Bid for League Title - Arkansas Travelers
- They'll be Gone in a Flash: Secure Your Tickets for the Final Game of the 2023 Sod Poodles Season - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Rivas HR Carries Travs to Win, Forces Game 3 - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.