Rivas HR Carries Travs to Win, Forces Game 3

Amarillo, TX - Leo Rivas broke a tie with a go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth inning sending the Arkansas Travelers to a 6-5 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday night and forcing a decisive third game in the Texas League Championship Series. In front of a raucous crowd on the road, the Travs denied the Sod Poodles a championship celebration to create the winner take all game on Wednesday night. Arkansas built a four run lead in the fifth but Amarillo chipped away at the lead until tying the game on a home run by Seth Beer in the bottom of the eighth off Prelander Berroa. That set the stage for Rivas' heroics and then Berroa closed the game with a perfect ninth.

Moments That Mattered

* Tyler Locklear and Alberto Rodriguez connected for consecutive homers in the fourth inning to jump start the Travs offense and put them in front.

* Robert Perez, Jr. was clutch with a two-run single in the fifth inning to up the lead and a balk brought in another run.

* Rivas' game-winning home run was a high fly ball that landed just fair and just over the fence in the left field corner. It carried only 333 feet.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Leo Rivas: 1-3, BB, HBP, 2 runs, HR, RBI

* RF Alberto Rodriguez: 1-2, 3 BB, run, HR, RBI

News and Notes

* Each team hit three solo home runs as they combined to go 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position.

* The Travs had seven hits in the game but also drew 10 walks and were hit by two pitches.

Up Next

Game three of the series, for the championship, is Wednesday night in Amarillo. First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

