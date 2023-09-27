They'll be Gone in a Flash: Secure Your Tickets for the Final Game of the 2023 Sod Poodles Season

September 27, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Amarillo, Texas - It all comes down to this. The Amarillo Sod Poodles and Arkansas Travelers are locked at a game apiece in the 2023 Texas League Championship Series. On Wednesday, September 27th, a new king of the Texas League will be crowned at HODGETOWN. First pitch of the winner-take-all, 144th game of the 2023 season, is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the Sod Poodles need the support of the best fans in Minor League Baseball.

The Sod Poodles have launched a Flash Sale of Game Three tickets starting as low as $2 for the decisive battle. The sale, which is scheduled to end at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, will secure fans standing-room-only tickets as well as Right Field Lawn seats for just $2. Certain seats in Zone D of the HODGETOWN seating bowl are also on sale for as low as $10. Secure your tickets and cheer on the Sod Poodles in the final game of the 2023 season HERE. Fans can also visit the Amarillo Sod Poodles website www.sodpoodles.com to secure tickets for the Texas League Championship finale.

Limited group and hospitality options for the final game of the 2023 season are also available and can be purchased by contacting the Sod Poodles Ticket Sales staff. For more information, please call (806) 803-9547 or email groups@sodpoodles.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.