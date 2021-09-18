Travs Snap Slide with Key Win at Wichita

Wichita, KS - The Arkansas Travelers snapped a three game slide and kept postseason hopes alive with a 5-3 win on Saturday night over the Wichita Wind Surge. George Kirby pitched 5.2 shutout innings, striking out six while allowing just two hits and two walks. He was rewarded with his first victory in six Double-A starts. Devin Sweet recorded the final two outs with the tying runs on base to close it out. Zach DeLoach had two hits and Jake Scheiner drove in three runs after entering in the as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning. Jose Caballero also hit his first home run.

Moments That Mattered

* Caballero lined a solo home run to left field in the fifth inning putting the Travs up 2-0.

* Scheiner delivered a pinch-hit two run double in the sixth inning pushing the lead out to four.

* Sweet entered with one on and one out in the ninth and walked the first batter he faced. He then got Aaron Whitefield on a fly ball to shallow center and struck out pinch-hitter Andrew Bechtold to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* PH-DH Jake Scheiner: 1-1, 2B, SF, 3 RBI

* RHP George Kirby: Win, 5.2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 6 K

News and Notes

* Scheiner and Joe Rizzo are now tied for the team lead in runs batted in with one game left.

* Arkansas remains 0.5 games behind Frisco for the final spot in next week's championship series after the RoughRiders won at Amarillo. For the Travs to make the postseason, they will need to win on Sunday and have Frisco lose.

Up Next

The regular season wraps up on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 first pitch in Wichita. The game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

