Travs Rout Cardinals to Win Division Title

September 22, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers left no doubt as they pummeled the Springfield Cardinals 14-1 on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park to claim the Texas League North Division Championship. Needing a decisive third game, the Travs put together one of their most complete performances of the season in all facets. Six Travelers pitchers limited the Cardinals to seven hits and did not issue a walk. Offensively, a barrage of 15 hits, nine walks and a hit batter produced 14 runs. Arkansas scored at least three runs in every frame from the fourth through the seventh innings. Robert Perez, Jr. homered twice and drove in six while Jake Anchia went 4-4 with four runs batted in.

Moments That Mattered

* Perez opened the scoring with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the fourth inning.

* Perez and Anchia each had a two run single as the Travs put the game away with a four-run sixth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Robert Perez, Jr.: 3-5, 3 runs, 2 HR, 6 RBI

* C Jake Anchia: 4-4, SF, 2 runs, 2 2B, 4 RBI

* RHP Jimmy Joyce: 3 IP, 2 H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas goes to the Texas League Championship Series for the first time since 2013.

* Amarillo defeated San Antonio on the road to win the South Division title.

Up Next

The Texas League Championship Series opens on Sunday with game one at Dickey-Stephens Park. First pitch is set for 1:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

