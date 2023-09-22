Missions Fall to Amarillo in Game Two

September 22, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release









San Antonio Missions' Ryan Bergert on the mound

(San Antonio Missions) San Antonio Missions' Ryan Bergert on the mound(San Antonio Missions)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued the 2023 Texas League Postseason on Thursday night. With the chance to advance into the Championship Series, the Missions needed a ninth inning comeback on Thursday. Unfortunately, that comeback did not happen. Amarillo plated seven runs on seven runs compared to four runs and 10 hits for San Antonio. Game three of the three-game series will take place on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. The winner will face the winner of the Arkansas-Springfield series.

In the bottom half of the first inning, the Missions had two runners reach base. Facing Yilber Diaz, Ripken Reyes singled to right field. Marcos Castanon grounded into a double play in the next at-bat. Graham Pauley kept the inning alive with a double to left-center field. Nathan Martorella grounded out to end the inning.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first inning, Amarillo grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Leading off the frame, Seth Beer homered off the batter's eye in center field.

The Missions had two runners on base in the bottom of the second inning. With one man down, Cole Cummings singled to right field. Homer Bush Jr. recorded a base hit and put two runners on base with one out. Juan Zabala struck out swinging for the second out. A balk from Diaz moved both runners into scoring position. Connor Hollis grounded out to end the inning.

The Sod Poodles extended their lead in the fourth inning while knocking Bergert out of the game. A.J. Vukovich drew a walk and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. With one out, Deyvison De Los Santos singled to put runners on the corners. Kristian Robinson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Juan Centeno singled to right field. On the play, De Los Santos scored after a throwing error. Bergert's night was over, and Gabe Mosser entered the game. The right-hander retired Jancarlos Cintron to end the inning. Amarillo improved their lead to 3-0.

Amarillo doubled their lead in the top of the fifth inning. Tim Tawa singled to start the frame. Mosser retired the next two batters before walking Beer. De Los Santos lifted a fly ball over the left field wall for a three-run homer. The Sod Poodles had a 6-0 advantage.

Diaz held the Missions off the scoreboard until the bottom of the sixth inning. Martorella drew a one-out walk against the right-hander. Michael De La Cruz drove him in with a double to right-center field. That was the end of the night for Diaz as Emailin Montilla took over on the mound. After recording the second out, a passed ball allowed De La Cruz to advance to third base. Homer Bush Jr. Drove him in with a single to right field. The Missions made it a 6-2 ballgame.

Amarillo used the long ball to increase their lead in the seventh inning. Facing Bobby Milacki, Caleb Roberts homered on the first pitch of the inning. The Sod Poodles led the Missions 7-2.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Christian Montes De Oca returned to the mound for his second inning of work. Bush Jr. was hit by a pitch and Zabala drew a walk. Connor Hollis drew a walk to load the bases. Reyes flew out to center field for the first out. Castanon struck out swinging for the second out. With Graham Pauley stepping up to the plate, Jake Rice took over on the mound. Pauley reached base on an infield single and Bush Jr. came across to score. Martorella drew a walk and Zabala scored.

Korry Howell entered the game as a pinch-runner for Martorella. De La Cruz stepped to the plate representing the winning run. The veteran flew out to left field to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 7-4

Series is tied 1-1 (Best-of-Three)

Amarillo forces Game Three, Missions host on Friday, September 22nd

Springfield defeated Arkansas 6-4, force Game Three in Arkansas on Friday, Sept. 22nd

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): L, 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER (2 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, HR

Yilber Diaz (Sod Poodles starter): W, 5.1 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, BB, 7 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #60 MLB): DNP

Jairo Iriarte (#6 Padres prospect): DNP

Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, September 22nd

Nathan Martorella (#10 Padres prospect): 0-3, RBI, R, 2 BB, K

Graham Pauley (#11 Padres prospect): 3-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K

Jakob Marsee (#12 Padres prospect): DNP

Homer Bush Jr. (#13 Padres prospect): 2-3, RBI, R, HBP, K

Ryan Bergert (#16 Padres prospect): L, 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER (2 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, HR

Marcos Castañon (#23 Padres prospect): 1-5, GIDP, 3 K

Yu-Min Lin (#4 D'Backs prospect): DNP

Deyvison De Los Santos (#5 D'Backs prospect): 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R

A.J. Vukovich (#10 D'Backs prospect): 0-3, R, BB, K

Kristian Robinson (#11 D'Backs prospect): 1-2, RBI, BB, K

Dylan Ray (#19 D'Backs prospect): DNP

Yilber Diaz (#20 D'Backs prospect): W, 5.1 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, BB, 7 K

J.J. D'Orazio (#25 D'Backs prospect): DNP

The Missions and Sod Poodles will take part in a win-or-go-home game three on Friday, September 22nd. Right-hander Adam Mazur is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Raffi Vizcaino is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Friday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium. The winner of Friday's game will play the winner of the Arkansas-Springfield series.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.