Komar and Cards Take Game 2, 6-4; Force Game 3 Friday

September 22, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







North Little Rock, AR - RHP Brandon Komar tied a career-high with nine strikeouts, pacing the Springfield Cardinals (1-1) to the 6-4 victory in a must-win Game 2 against the Arkansas Travelers (1-1) at Dickey-Stephens Park on Thursday night. The winner-take-all Game 3 is set for Friday at 6:35pm in Arkansas.

Decisions:

W - RHP Brandon Komar (1-0)

L - RHP Blas Castano (0-1)

S - RHP Logan Gragg (1)

Notables:

RHP Brandon Komar delivered a career-high-tying nine-strikeout performance in the must-win game, finishing with just one run on four hits with one walk... RHP Logan Gragg dealt the final 1.1 perfect frames to close the win and nail down the save... LF Mike Antico drove in a game-high three runs with an RBI sac fly in the 3rd and a two-run single in the 4th that led to a run-scoring error on the play... CF Victor Scott II went 2x4 with two runs and a steal... 1B Chandler Redmond went 1x3 with an RBI double... 3B Jacob Buchberger drove in the first run with an RBI single in the 2nd.

On Deck:

-Game 3 of NDCS - Friday, Sept. 22, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Tink Hence @ ARK TBA

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:20pm

