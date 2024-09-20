Travs Ride Massive Fifth Inning to Force Decisive Game

September 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - An eight-run fifth inning paved the way for the Arkansas Travelers to force a winner take all game for the Texas League North Division Championship as they defeated the Springfield Cardinals, 9-6 on Thursday night. The Travs sent 13 batters to the plate in the pivotal inning with Alberto Rodriguez (2 hits, 3 RBI) and Jake Anchia (2 hits, 2 RBI) each collecting multiple hits and multiple RBI in the frame. They built a seven-run lead that stood up to the end although the Cardinals did bring the tying run to the plate with two out in the ninth.

Moments That Mattered

* After Springfield went to the bullpen with the game tied in the fifth, Cole Young singled home the go-ahead run.

* Five batters after Young's hit and with the lead now at three, Rodriguez cleared the bases with a three-run double through the left-center field gap.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Harry Ford: 2-5, run, RBI

* SS Cole Young: 2-5, run, RBI

* RF Alberto Rodriguez: 2-5, 2 runs, 2B, 3 RBI

* C Jake Anchia: 3-4, 2 runs, 2 2B, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas and Springfield are headed to a decisive third game in the division series for the second straight season.

* The eight runs matched the largest inning of the season for the Travs.

Up Next

The series comes down to game three on Thursday night with RHP Logan Evans (9-5, 3.20) making the start for Arkansas against RHP Trent Baker (4-6, 4.89). First pitch from Springfield, MO is at 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.