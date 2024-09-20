Travs Ride Massive Fifth Inning to Force Decisive Game
September 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Springfield, MO - An eight-run fifth inning paved the way for the Arkansas Travelers to force a winner take all game for the Texas League North Division Championship as they defeated the Springfield Cardinals, 9-6 on Thursday night. The Travs sent 13 batters to the plate in the pivotal inning with Alberto Rodriguez (2 hits, 3 RBI) and Jake Anchia (2 hits, 2 RBI) each collecting multiple hits and multiple RBI in the frame. They built a seven-run lead that stood up to the end although the Cardinals did bring the tying run to the plate with two out in the ninth.
Moments That Mattered
* After Springfield went to the bullpen with the game tied in the fifth, Cole Young singled home the go-ahead run.
* Five batters after Young's hit and with the lead now at three, Rodriguez cleared the bases with a three-run double through the left-center field gap.
Notable Travs Performances
* C Harry Ford: 2-5, run, RBI
* SS Cole Young: 2-5, run, RBI
* RF Alberto Rodriguez: 2-5, 2 runs, 2B, 3 RBI
* C Jake Anchia: 3-4, 2 runs, 2 2B, 2 RBI
News and Notes
* Arkansas and Springfield are headed to a decisive third game in the division series for the second straight season.
* The eight runs matched the largest inning of the season for the Travs.
Up Next
The series comes down to game three on Thursday night with RHP Logan Evans (9-5, 3.20) making the start for Arkansas against RHP Trent Baker (4-6, 4.89). First pitch from Springfield, MO is at 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from September 20, 2024
- Riders Even South Division Series in All-Time Classic 4-3 Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- Travs Ride Massive Fifth Inning to Force Decisive Game - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.