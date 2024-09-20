RockHounds End Riders' 2024 Campaign with 5-2 Win

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Midland RockHounds 5-2 on Friday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (84-54) and Midland (84-54) went scoreless into home half of the second where Abimelec Ortiz belted a 432-foot homer against Jake Walkinshaw (1-0) to give the Riders a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Jordan Groshans delivered a leadoff double against Mitch Bratt (0-1). The lefty picked up the first out of the inning on an RBI groundout by Jeisson Rosario before exiting for Josh Sborz. The big-league rehabber surrendered an RBI single to Euribiel Angeles that gave the RockHounds a 2-1 advantage.

Bratt finished after 3.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while fanning six.

After Sborz picked up a pair of outs, Emiliano Teodo entered for the Riders. He allowed an infield single in the fifth before striking out the next three batters. The right-hander finished after 1.2 one-run frames while striking out four and walking two.

Teodo exited with runners at the corners and two outs in the top of the sixth. Jackson Kelley entered with two outs and runners at the corners in the visiting half of the sixth, walking the first batter he faced to load the bases before issuing a walk to Denzel Clarke that pushed the Midland lead to 3-1.

Josh Hatcher demolished a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

In the top of the ninth inning, Skyler Hales entered with two outs and a runner at second. Will Simpson delivered an RBI single, finalizing Ryan Lobus' line after 2.2 innings in which he surrendered one unearned run on two hits. Groshans drove in Simpson with a single to right that pushed the RockHounds lead to 5-2.

Trailing by three in the bottom of ninth, the Riders went down in order against Colin Peluse as the righty secured Midland's spot in the Texas League Championship Series.

Offensively, the Riders collected seven hits. Ortiz and Hatcher each logged multi-hit nights with a homer in the loss.

