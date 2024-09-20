Riders Even South Division Series in All-Time Classic 4-3 Win

September 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Midland RockHounds 4-3 in 11 innings on Thursday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (84-54) and Midland (84-54) went scoreless through the first three innings before Cody Freeman pushed the RoughRiders ahead with a solo homer to left field against Jack Perkins in the home half of the fourth inning.

Kohl Drake was dominant, holding the RockHounds scoreless while allowing just two hits and a walk with six punchouts across his 5.0 innings of work.

In the top of the sixth inning, Bryan Magdaleno emerged from the Riders bullpen. The lefty picked up the first two outs of the inning before back-to-back homers from Daniel Susac and Will Simpson gave Midland a 2-1 advantage.

Jackson Kelley, Josh Sborz and Skylar Hales combined to throw 2.1 scoreless and hitless frames while striking out four.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Seth Elledge retired the first two he faced. Down to his final strike, Abimelec Ortiz launched a mammoth homer to left, evening the game at 2-2.

In the top of the tenth inning, Acker retired the first two he faced before surrendering an RBI single to Denzel Clarke that put the RockHounds back in front at 3-2.

In the home half of the tenth inning, Daniel Mateo pinch ran for Cooper Johnson. David Leal (0-1) picked up the first two outs before Alejandro Osuna leveled the score with a two-out RBI single.

Dane Acker (1-0), who entered in the top of the ninth, held the RockHounds scoreless in the 11th. He finished after 3.0 innings, allowing just one unearned run on one hit while fanning two.

In the last of the eleventh, Maximo Acosta swiped third base to set the table for Ortiz to drive in the winning run with a sacrifice fly to center.

Offensively, the Riders were held to just five hits, scoring each of their first two runs on solo homers. Ortiz paced the offense with two RBI.

The RoughRiders continue their quest for a Texas League Championship in game three of a best-of-three series against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland A's affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, September 20th. The Riders are expected to turn to LHP Mitch Bratt (2-2, 5.45) against RHP Jake Walkinshaw (1-1, 2.15) for the RockHounds.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.