Travs Partner with Salem Media for Radio Broadcasts

The Arkansas Travelers and Salem Media Group in Little Rock announce that Travs radio broadcasts will air on KKSP 93.3 FM "The Fish". All 138 regular season games in 2022 and any playoff games will be broadcast exclusively on the FM dial at 93.3.

Steven Davis returns as the "Voice of the Travs" for his sixth year with the Travelers and 15th season broadcasting in professional baseball. All broadcasts will begin with a pregame show 15 minutes prior to first pitch and finish with a 20-minute postgame show at the conclusion of the contest. The Travelers season begins on Friday night on the road against the Frisco RoughRiders. Game time is at 6:35 p.m. with the radio broadcast hitting the air at 6:20 p.m.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). The Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

