Hooks & Reliant Launch All-Star Educators Program to Recognize Outstanding Coastal Bend Teachers

April 6, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







The Corpus Christi Hooks Baseball Club and Reliant have teamed up to reward outstanding local public-school teachers with a $1,000 grant for school supplies through the new All-Star Educators Program.

A panel of judges will award 15 educators based on STEAM curriculum, student impact and teaching style, as well as any unique challenges the educator has overcome. STEAM instructors develop strategies and techniques to educate students in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math.

School administrators can submit nominees for this program at cchooks.com/educators. The deadline for submissions is May 15.

"Teachers play an incredibly important role in building up the next generation, and Reliant is honored to help them achieve this noble goal," said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. "We can't wait to see how this new program benefits both educators and students in the Coastal Bend community."

Each winner will receive $1,000 toward the purchase of school supplies and special on-field recognition at a Hooks game this summer.

"We want to thank Reliant for joining our Community Leaders Program and helping to make All-Star Educators possible," said Brady Ballard, Hooks General Manager. "We know local teachers work hard to advance our community and continue to endure challenges, often including buying basic school supplies out of their own pocket. In partnership with Reliant, we hope to recognize some of the best educators in the Coastal Bend and help them make an even greater impact."

