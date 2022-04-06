2022 Travs Opening Roster Announced

April 6, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







The Arkansas Travelers in conjunction with their parent club, the Seattle Mariners, announced their preliminary opening roster today. The squad is highlighted by six players in the top 30 Mariners prospects according to MLB Pipeline and 14 players who finished last season with Arkansas. Of the 28 man roster, 15 are pitchers and 13 are hitters.

Headlining the players on the prospect list is right-handed pitcher George Kirby, the Mariners' #3 prospect and #32 overall in baseball. The others ranked in Seattle's top 30 include RHP Levi Stoudt (7), OF Zach DeLoach (12), RHP Taylor Dollard (15), OF Cade Marlowe (17) and INF Kaden Polcovich (24).

The pitching staff is led by Kirby, Stoudt and Dollard. Kirby and Stoudt both pitched for the Travelers late last season while Dollard is in Double-A for the first time. Other pitchers returning from the end of last season include RHP David Ellingson, RHP Jake Haberer, RHP Collin Kober, RHP Michael Stryffeler and RHP Devin Sweet. Additional newcomers on the Travs staff are LHP Peyton Alford, RHP Connor Jones, LHP Rob Kaminsky, RHP Stephen Kolek, RHP Travis Kuhn, LHP Ben Onyshko and RHP Braden Shipley. Both Kaminsky (St. Louis 2020) and Shipley (Arizona 2016-18) have Major League experience.

On the hitting side, many familiar faces return from the end of last season including DeLoach and Polcovich. Also back from the end of last season are catcher Jake Anchia, INF Jose Caballero, INF Patrick Frick, INF Joe Rizzo and INF Jake Scheiner. New to the Travs are INF Connor Hoover, OF Tanner Kirwer, OF Cade Marlowe, catcher Matt Scheffler, OF Trent Tingelstad and INF Riley Unroe. Marlowe led all of the minor leagues in RBIs last season with 107 while splitting time between Single-A Modesto, High-A Everett and one game with Triple-A Tacoma.

The Travs, led by second year manager Collin Cowgill, open the season on Friday night at Frisco. The home opener at Dickey-Stephens Park is scheduled for Monday April 11 against Springfield.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). The Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.