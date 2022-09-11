Travs Cut Down in Road Finale
September 11, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Amarillo, TX - Ross Carver pitched six shutout innings and the Amarillo Sod Poodles beat the Arkansas Travelers, 3-1 on Sunday afternoon. The six game series ends in a three-three split. Carver held the Travs to only three hits and a walk over his six frames to earn the win. A three-run fourth by the Sod Poodles against starter Bryce Miller was the difference in the game. Arkansas got a run in the ninth but stranded the tying runs on base.
Moments That Mattered
* With two out and nobody on in the fourth, Miller issued two walks and then a pair of Amarillo singles, their first two hits of the game, put them up by three.
* The Travs made it interesting in the ninth. Matt Scheffler's single drove in a run and put the tying runs on but Brent Teller got Patrick Frick on a pop up to end the game.
Notable Travs Performances
* RF Jack Larsen: 2-4
* RHP Travis Kuhn: 2 IP, 2 H, BB
News and Notes
* The Travelers finished the road portion of the schedule with a 32-37 record.
* With the loss, Arkansas was officially eliminated from playoff contention.
Up Next
After a day off Monday, the Travs open the final homestand of the season against Corpus Christi. Right-hander Emerson Hancock makes the start for the Travs on the final Mug Club Night of the season. First pitch is at 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from September 11, 2022
- Veneziano Throws Eighth Quality Start of Season, But Naturals Shut out by Wichita - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Marsh Fires Six Scoreless But Wind Surge Walk-Off on Naturals - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Surge Blank Naturals, Win Series - Wichita Wind Surge
- Travs Cut Down in Road Finale - Arkansas Travelers
- Sod Poodles Win Final Home Game of 2022 - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Valera, Pages Lead Drillers in Saturday Win - Tulsa Drillers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.