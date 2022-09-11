Travs Cut Down in Road Finale

September 11, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Amarillo, TX - Ross Carver pitched six shutout innings and the Amarillo Sod Poodles beat the Arkansas Travelers, 3-1 on Sunday afternoon. The six game series ends in a three-three split. Carver held the Travs to only three hits and a walk over his six frames to earn the win. A three-run fourth by the Sod Poodles against starter Bryce Miller was the difference in the game. Arkansas got a run in the ninth but stranded the tying runs on base.

Moments That Mattered

* With two out and nobody on in the fourth, Miller issued two walks and then a pair of Amarillo singles, their first two hits of the game, put them up by three.

* The Travs made it interesting in the ninth. Matt Scheffler's single drove in a run and put the tying runs on but Brent Teller got Patrick Frick on a pop up to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Jack Larsen: 2-4

* RHP Travis Kuhn: 2 IP, 2 H, BB

News and Notes

* The Travelers finished the road portion of the schedule with a 32-37 record.

* With the loss, Arkansas was officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs open the final homestand of the season against Corpus Christi. Right-hander Emerson Hancock makes the start for the Travs on the final Mug Club Night of the season. First pitch is at 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.