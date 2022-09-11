Surge Blank Naturals, Win Series

Wichita, KS - Cody Laweryson's seven scoreless innings led the Wichita Wind Surge to 1-0 win and the series victory over the Northwest Arkansas in the final regular season game at Riverfront Stadium.

Laweryson recorded a season high eight strikeouts after pitching seven innings and only allowing one hit and zero walks.

Seth Gray recorded his first home run with the Wind Surge in the fifth inning as the Surge took a 1-0 lead. He finished the day 1-2 with one RBI and two walks.

Naturals starter, Anthony Veneziano, recorded six innings of work and punched out six Wind Surge hitters before being relieved by Charlie Neuweiler. Veneziano recorded the loss after allowing the only run of the game.

Denny Bentley relieved Laweryson in the top of the eighth inning. Bentley faced three batters recording one strikeout and was pulled from the game after allowing a walk and a double. Casey Legumina came into the game with two runners on and was able to hold the Naturals scoreless with a strikeout and a flyout.

Wichita had the bases loaded in the eighth inning but were able to add any insurance runs. The Surge stranded 11 runners and were one for 12 with runners in scoring position.

Legumina remained in the game in the ninth inning. The Naturals had the bases loaded behind a single and two walks. Legumina recorded the save after keeping the Naturals scoreless in the ninth.

The Wichita Wind Surge now have a magic number of two with six games left to play.

Notes: The Wind Surge pitching staff recorded a total of 11 strikeouts...The Surge are now 13-10 in series finales...The Wind Surge recorded their eighth shutout of the season...Yunior Severino extended his hit streak to 15

Coming up: The Wind Surge will travel to Midland to take on the Midland Rockhounds for their final series of the regular season. The six-game series will start on Tuesday, September 13th. First pitch will be at 6:30 pm. The pitching matchups are TBD. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com.

