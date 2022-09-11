Tulsa Drops Sunday Finale

FRISCO, TX - The first game of a six-game series between the Tulsa Drillers and the Frisco RoughRiders had been high scoring, and Sunday's finale was no different. Frisco posted 18 runs in the final game as the Drillers pitching staff gave up 11 hits and issued 11 walks in the 18-3 loss at Riders Field.

The bright spots for the Drillers came from Leonel Valera and Andy Pages as Valera drove in two of Tulsa's three runs, and Pages finished 2-3 with two walks.

Tulsa scored the game's first run for the fourth time in the series. Valera kept his hot bat going in the first inning with a leadoff home run to put the Drillers up 1-0.

Tulsa continued to be a running team in the second half of the season, using speed and base running to score a second run. With Buddy Reed at third base and Jeren Kendall at first, Kendall stole second base and drew a throw down from the catcher. The throw to second allowed Reed swipe home on the back half of the double steal. Kendall then scored on a single from Valera to up the Drillers lead to 3-0.

Frisco went on to score 18 consecutive runs by scoring three in the second inning, six in the fourth, two in the fifth, three in the sixth and four in the eighth.

In the second, Josh Stowers tied the game at 3-3 with a three-run homer.

The RoughRiders took a 9-3 lead in the fourth on two RBI singles, a fielder's choice and Scott Kapers' three-run homer.

Stowers hit his second home run in the fifth inning, this time a two-run shot.

Luisangel Acuna scored the first run for the RoughRiders in the sixth inning with his RBI double. Frainyer Chavez plated the second run with a sacrifice fly, and Kellen Strahm drew a bases-loaded walk.

Blaine Crim added four more runs on his grand slam in the eighth for Frisco's final runs of the game.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Before the game, pitcher Emmet Sheehan was added to the Drillers roster and made his Double A debut in the Sunday start. Sheehan worked just an inning and a third, giving up one hit but allowed three (two earned) to score on Stowers's second-inning home run.

*Tulsa's wins leader, Alec Gamboa, was first out of the bullpen. He gave up just two hits but issued three walks, and hit a batter. All the base runners allowed by Gamboa scored.

*Justin Yurchak's 23-game on-base streak ended, as he went 0-5 in the loss.

*Kendall finished the week with the highest batting average for the Drillers at .462.

*Valera finished with a .318 average and 13 RBI, the most in the Texas League for the week.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers return to ONEOK Field to begin their final homestand of the 2022 regular season, taking on the Springfield Cardinals. Game one of the six-game series will begin on Tuesday and first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Springfield- RHP Michael McGreevy (6-4, 4.65 ERA)

Tulsa- TBA

