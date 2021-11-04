Travs Announce Formation of Non-Profit Youth Foundation

The Arkansas Travelers Baseball Club is excited to announce the establishment of the Arkansas Travelers Youth Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) public charity that will serve as the official team charity of the Arkansas Travelers. The creation of the foundation allows the Travs to help foster an environment where baseball and softball in Arkansas can thrive as the club uses its assets to empower young athletes.

Longtime Arkansas Travelers front office employee Lance Restum will take on the role of Director of Charities and Community Support and serve as the Executive Director of the Arkansas Travelers Youth Foundation. Restum had been serving as an Assistant General Manager for the Travs. A native of Houston, Texas, Restum has been part of the Travelers staff since 2006, the final season at Ray Winder Field. He has filled numerous roles including Director of Marketing and Public Relations and most recently Assistant General Manager. In addition to his new role, Restum will continue as the Travelers' popular on-field emcee at home games.

"We are thrilled to create the Arkansas Travelers Youth Foundation and hope to create a long lasting impact on youth baseball and softball throughout the state of Arkansas," said Travs CEO Rusty Meeks. "Lance is well known within our communities and is the perfect choice to make this endeavor a success."

With the creation of this foundation, the Travs organization seeks to support youth sports and education programs across the state of Arkansas. Initiatives include community impact grants and scholarships. The Travs believe that all young athletes should have access to the games of baseball and softball, regardless of barriers they may face and support those who wish to pursue careers working in sports.

More information regarding the launch of the Arkansas Travelers Youth Foundation will be available in 2022.

