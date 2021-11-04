Former Missions in MLB - 2021

It is no secret that the San Antonio Missions have hosted some of the biggest names in Major League Baseball history. Throughout the years, names like Mike Piazza, Pedro Martinez, Brooks Robinson, and Joe Morgan have loomed large at Nelson Wolff Stadium and in the Missions organization.

More recently, names like Corey Kluber, Trea Turner, and Fernando Tatis, Jr. have proved that San Antonio is still producing Major League talent.

During the 2021 season, 77 different former Missions players made appearances in The Show across 26 different MLB teams.

Three players from the 2021 Missions made Major League appearances (Pedro Avila, Reiss Knehr & Javy Guerra). The other 74 former Missions players can be traced back to the 2005 season.

Below you will find the lists of the former Missions players that made appearances in 2021 broken down by position players and pitchers and listed alphabetically.

Pitchers (49)

-LHP Logan Allen: Cleveland Indians, 2018 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Chase Anderson: Philadelphia Phillies, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Matt Andriese: Seattle Mariners & Boston Red Sox, 2013 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Pedro Avila: San Diego Padres, 2021 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Jacob Barnes: Toronto Blue Jays & New York Mets, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Anthony Bass: Miami Marlins, 2011 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Brad Brach: Cincinatti Reds, 2011 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Corbin Burnes: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Adam Cimber: Toronto Blue Jays & Miami Marlins, 2015-2017 San Antonio Missions

-LHP Danny Coulombe: Minnesota Twins, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Enyel De Los Santos: Philadelphia Phillies & Pittsburgh Pirates, 2017 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Miguel Diaz: San Diego Padres, 2018 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Jake Faria: Arizona Diamondbacks, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Deolis Guerra: Oakland Athletics, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Javy Guerra: San Diego Padres, 2017 & 2021 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Jesse Hahn: Kansas City Royals, 2014 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Jay Jackson: San Francisco Giants, 2015 & 2019 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Reiss Knehr: San Diego Padres, 2021 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Adrian Houser: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Corey Kluber: New York Yankees, 2009 & 2010 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Dinelson Lamet: San Diego Padres, 2016 San Antonio Missions

-LHP Wade LeBlanc: St. Louis Cardinals & Baltimore Orioles, 2007 San Antonio Missions

-LHP Joey Lucchesi: New York Mets, 2017 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Phil Maton: Houston Astros & Cleveland Indians, 2018 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Miles Mikolas: St. Louis Cardinals, 2011 & 2012 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Shelby Miller: Chicago Cubs & Pittsburgh Pirates, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Andres Munoz: Seattle Mariners, 2018 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Jimmy Nelson: Los Angeles Dodgers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Chris Paddack: San Diego Padres, 2018 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Freddy Peralta: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-LHP Angel Perdomo: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Jake Petricka: Los Angeles Angels, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Kevin Quackenbush: Los Angeles Dodgers, 2013 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Cal Quantrill: Cleveland Indians, 2017 & 2018 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Colin Rea: Milwaukee Brewers, 2015 & 2018 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Joe Ross: Washington Nationals, 2014 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Miguel Sanchez: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Burch Smith: Oakland Athletics, 2013 & 2019 San Antonio Missions

-LHP Drew Smyly: Atlanta Braves, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Robert Stock: Chicago Cubs & New York Mets, 2018 San Antonio Missions

-LHP Matt Strahm: San Diego Padres, 2018 San Antonio Missions

-LHP Brent Suter: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Nick Vincent: Minnesota Twins, 2011 & 2012 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Rowan Wick: Chicago Cubs, 2018 San Antonio Missions

-LHP Brad Wieck: Chicago Cubs, 2016-2018 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Devin Williams: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Taylor Williams: Miami Marlins & San Diego Padres, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-RHP Matt Wisler: San Francisco Giants & Tampa Bay Rays, 2013 & 2014 San Antonio Missions

-LHP Eric Yardley: Milwaukee Brewers, 2014-2018 San Antonio Missions

Hitters (28)

-Austin Allen, Catcher: Oakland Athletics,2016 & 2018 San Antonio Missions

-Franchy Cordero, Outfielder/Infielder: Boston Red Sox, 2016 San Antonio Missions

-Alex Dickerson, Outfielder: San Francisco Giants, 2014 San Antonio Missions

-Mauricio Dubon, Infielder/Outfielder: San Francisco Giants, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-Ty France, Infielder: Seattle Mariners, 2017 & 2018 San Antonio Missions

-Ben Gamel, Outfielder: Cleveland Indians & Pittsburgh Pirates, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-Trent Grisham, Outfielder: San Diego Padres, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-Jake Hager, Infielder: Arizona Diamondbacks & New York Mets, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-Austin Hedges, Catcher: Cleveland Indians, 2013 & 2014 San Antonio Missions

-Keston Hiura, Infielder: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-Travis Jankowski, Outfielder: Philadelphia Phillies, 2014 & 2015 San Antonio Missions

-Sean Kazmar, Jr., Infielder: Atlanta Braves, 2007 & 2008 San Antonio Missions

-Josh Naylor, Outfielder/Infielder: Cleveland Indians, 2017 & 2018 San Antonio Missions

-Jacob Nottingham, Catcher: Milwaukee Brewers & Seattle Mariners, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-Hernan Perez, Infielder/Outfielder: Washington Nationals, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-Jace Peterson, Infielder: Milwaukee Brewers, 2014 San Antonio Missions

-Corey Ray, Outfielder: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-Hunter Renfroe, Outfielder: Boston Red Sox, 2014 & 2015 San Antonio Missions

-Franmil Reyes, Outfielder: Cleveland Indians, 2017 San Antonio Missions

-Webster Rivas, Catcher: San Diego Padres, 2017 & 2018 San Antonio Missions

-Rene Rivera, Catcher: Cleveland Indians & Washington Nationals, 2005 San Antonio Missions

-Jose Rondon, Infielder: St. Louis Cardinals, 2015-2017 San Antonio Missions

-Travis Shaw, Infielder: Milwaukee Brewers & Boston Red Sox, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-Troy Stokes, Jr., Outfielder: Pittsburgh Pirates, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-Fernando Tatis, Jr.: Infielder/Outfielder: San Diego Padres, 2017 & 2018 San Antonio Missions

-Tyrone Taylor, Outfielder: Milwaukee Brewers, 2019 San Antonio Missions

-Trea Turner, Infielder: Los Angeles Dodgers & Washington Nationals, 2015 San Antonio Missions

-Luis Urias, Infielder: Milwaukee Brewers, 2017 San Antonio Missions

The Milwaukee Brewers had the most former Missions this season with 16 while the San Diego Padres had the second most with 11 players.

The 2019 San Antonio Missions team had 30 players appear in the MLB this season while the 2018 team had 17 players in the MLB.

With talented Missions players scattered around the minor leagues, the 2022 season could see even more San Antonio players making impacts at the big-league level.

