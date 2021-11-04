Hooks Announce 2022 Start Times

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks, Double-A affiliate of the American League Champion Houston Astros, have announced home start times for the 2022 campaign.

Tuesday through Thursday games are slated to begin at 6:35 PM, with Friday and Saturday contests starting at 7:05.

The lone exception is a 3:05 first pitch on Saturday, May 7 to allow fans to participate in the Buccaneer Days Parade.

Sunday home games are split between 1:05 (April 10, April 24, June 12, August 7 and September 11) and 5:05 (May 8, June 26, July 10, July 17, August 21 and August 28), sans for Memorial Day Weekend, which features a 6:05 start on Sunday, May 29.

Although Monday is a league-wide off day during the 2022 season, the Hooks are celebrating Independence Day with a special 6:05 contest on July 4 opposite the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Corpus Christi's 138-game season begins at home on Friday, April 8 against the San Antonio Missions, Double-A club of the San Diego Padres. The Whataburger Field slate, boasting 69 games over 12 homestands, wraps up with a Sunday, September 11 matinee vs. Midland.

All dates and times are subject to change.

A promotional giveaway schedule and individual game tickets will be released at a later date.

Hooks Season Memberships, offering full-season ticket plans and 22-game packages, are on sale now. Memberships start as low as $255 per seat and provide up to a 50-percent discount on day-of-game ticket prices. Benefits include CITGO Cotton Club access (based on availability), discounted parking, flexible ticket exchanges and more.

Visit cchooks.com or call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for information about season memberships.

