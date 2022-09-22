Travis Broughman Returns to the Dawgs

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Thursday that Travis Broughman has signed a training camp agreement with the organization.

Broughman returns to Roanoke after signing with the team on March 18 last season out of SUNY-Oswego (NCAA-DIII). The six-foot-two forward recorded two goals and one assist in the final eight regular season games for the Dawgs, then added another pair of goals and an assist during the President's Cup Playoffs. In three seasons at Oswego, the Richmond, Virginia native notched 41 goals and 37 assists in 77 total games, and was a team captain.

Players Signed to Training Camp as of September 22, 2022:

Travis Broughman

Nick Ford

CJ Valerian

Matt O'Dea

Josh Nenadal

Sammy Bernard

Austyn Roudebush

Bryce Martin

Jarrad Vroman

Sean Leonard

Nick DeVito

Hunter Bersani

Brady Heppner

Mac Jansen

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes are on sale now online and at the box office.

