Thunderbolts Announce Addition of Goalie Zane Steeves to Team

September 22, 2022









Goaltender Zane Steeves with the Huntsville Havoc

Evansville, IN: The Evansville Thunderbolts, of the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League), announced today the signing of goalie Zane Steeves to the 2022-2023 hockey roster.

Steeves will begin his second pro season in the SPHL after spending time with the Birmingham Bulls and Huntsville Havoc. He had a record of 6-4-1 with the combined teams and a goals against average under three goals a game. Before that, the 6' 3" lefty from Red Deer, Alberta spent a year in Sweden after coming out of four years with the College of St. Scholastica.

Head Coach Jeff Bes says of his new goalie, "Zane is big mobile goalie who moves very well. He has experience and success in our league last season, and we are excited for him to continue his development with us. We look forward to Zane arriving in town and helping us win some hockey games."

Steeves talks about his new team, "I'm thrilled to be joining the team and community in Evansville this year. It's a great opportunity to come into a successful program, help build what they have and win a championship. Jeff's strong reputation as a coach speaks for itself in terms of how success follows him."

Opening night is slated for Saturday, October 22. Individual game tickets will go on sale September 30. Season ticket and group packages are now on sale for the upcoming season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

About Evansville Thunderbolts: The Evansville Thunderbolts is the area's only professional hockey team. The Thunderbolts are a proud member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). The team is owned and operated by VW Sports, L.L.C, a subsidiary of VenuWorks, Inc. www.evansvillethunderbolts.com.

