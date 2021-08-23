Travis Armstrong Returns to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that Travis Armstrong has signed to return to the Star City for training camp in early October. The 2021-22 season will be his sixth in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

A native of Smith Falls, Ontario, the 6'5 defenseman has appeared on the Rail Yard Dawgs roster each season since the team's inception. Armstrong originally joined the team after being selected first overall in the 2016 SPHL expansion draft.

"Travis is experienced, consistently plays at a high level, and plays physically. He'll stick up for his teammates at the right time and he always puts the team's success first," said Coach Bremner when asked about Armstrong returning. "Having Travis back in our leadership group for another year is fantastic news for the Dawgs. I will be looking to him to establish a culture of relentless hard work, professionalism, and success this season."

Armstrong served as the Dawgs' captain during the 2019-20 season and was named All-SPHL Second Team. In the 2020-21 season, Armstrong appeared on SPHL rosters for both Knoxville and Pensacola for a total of 15 games while Roanoke sat dormant due to COVID-19 restrictions mandated by the state.

Roanoke hits the ice for their first home game in 601 days on Friday, October 15 at 7:05 P.M. against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Season tickets, packages, and group tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by contacting the Dawgs front office at 540-266-7343.

