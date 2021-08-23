Captain Brucato Returns to Ice Bears

The Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed forward Stefan Brucato to the team's preseason camp in October. Brucato has spent his entire SPHL career with the Ice Bears. The 2021-22 season will be his fifth in Knoxville.

Stefan BrucatoThe Riverside, Calif. native has 41 goals and 81 assists for 122 points in 172 career games in Knoxville. He's also played in nine career games in the ECHL with the Tulsa Oilers. He spent this past season serving as Knoxville's captain. He was announced as one of 13 players to be placed on the Ice Bears' protected list in June.

"What more can you say? He was our captain," said Ice Bears coach Jeff Carr. "He played with a torn rib cage that nobody knew about. He makes up for so much with his smarts and work on the penalty kill. He brought the guys together. He overcomes so much with his ability to know the game and know what the team needs."

Brucato helped pace the Ice Bears to a league-leading 90.6% on the penalty kill last season. Knoxville was also shorthanded less than any team in the SPHL and only surrendered ten power play goals against.

"I really want to get him into a spot where he doesn't get moved around on the power play so much," said Carr. "I don't want him in four different spots. I want to solidify where he wants to be and how he best benefits our team on the power play."

Brucato had one goal and four assists on the man-advantage last season as Knoxville's power play was second in the SPHL at 20.2%. He was fifth on the team with seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points overall.

The Ice Bears will hold their Free Agent Showcase at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Sept. 24 and 25. Preseason Camp will be held in October leading up to the Ice Bears' opening night on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Macon Mayhem.

