Travis Armstrong Named to All-SPHL Second Team

April 10, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Friday that Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Travis Armstrong has been named to the All-SPHL Second Team. It is his first career All-League honor.

In his first season as Roanoke's captain, Armstrong appeared in 46 of the team's 47 games and notched six goals and 16 assists. He set a new career-high in goals and points and his 22 points were good for fifth most among SPHL defensemen.

The fifth-year pro has played for the Rail Yard Dawgs in each of their four seasons and was the first overall selection by the team in the 2016 SPHL expansion draft. Armstrong is now second in franchise history with 123 games played, third with 38 assists, fifth with 55 points and tied for seventh with 17 goals.

