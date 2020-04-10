Birmingham's Fuller Makes All SPHL Team

PELHAM, Ala. - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Friday announced its All-SPHL First and Second Teams as selected by a vote of SPHL coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.

2019-2020 All-SPHL First Team

F - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts

F - Brian Bowen, Fayetteville Marksmen

F - Alec Hagaman, Peoria Rivermen

D - Nick Neville, Peoria Rivermen

D - Matt Fuller, Birmingham Bulls

G - Eric Levine, Peoria Rivermen

Austin Plevy of the Evansville Thunderbolts led the SPHL in scoring, finishing the abbreviated season with 65 points in 45 games. Plevy also ranked first in assists (48) and power play assists (21), led all rookies with 17 goals and had two of the top five scoring streaks, including a league-best 17-game run.

Brian Bowen of the Fayetteville Marksmen led the SPHL with 30 goals in 46 games, while finishing second in the scoring race with 58 points. Bowen also ranked second in game-winning goals (five), plus-minus (+27) and shots on goal (199).

Alec Hagaman of the Peoria Rivermen ranked second in the SPHL with 23 goals, third in penalty minutes (114) and fourth in points (52) and plus-minus rating (+24). Hagaman also recorded an eight-game goal-scoring streak, second longest in the SPHL this season.

Nick Neville of the Peoria Rivermen led all defensemen in points (35), assists (29) and power play assists (13) while ranking second among blueliners with a +21 rating. Neville's 13 assists with the man advantage were also tied for second-most among all SPHL players.

Matt Fuller of the Birmingham Bulls topped defensemen with five power play tallies while ranking second with 11 goals and 109 shots on goal. Fuller's 24 points from the blue line were also third-most by a defenseman.

Eric Levine of the Peoria Rivermen led SPHL goaltenders in wins (22-tied), goals against average (2.07), save percentage (0.928), shutouts (4-tied) and shootout wins (3). Levine also ranked second in minutes (1827:08) and third in saves (810).

