Plevy Named All-SPHL First Team

April 10, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - It was another day, another honor for rookie forward Austin Plevy, who was named to the Southern Professional Hockey League's (SPHL) All-SPHL First Team on Friday, as selected by a vote of league coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.

2019-2020 All-SPHL First Team

Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts

Brian Bowen, Fayetteville Marksmen

Alec Hagaman, Peoria Rivermen

Nick Neville, Peoria Rivermen

Matt Fuller, Birmingham Bulls

Eric Levine, Peoria Rivermen

The native of Langley, British Columbia, led the SPHL in scoring, finishing the abbreviated season with 65 points in 45 games. Plevy also ranked first in assists (48) and power play assists (21), led all rookies with 17 goals and had two of the top five scoring streaks, including a league-best 17-game run. Plevy was named to the SPHL's All-Rookie team on Thursday

2019-2020 All-SPHL Second Team

Max Cook, Fayetteville Marksmen

Scott Cuthrell, Knoxville Ice Bears

Garrett Milan, Pensacola Ice Flyers

Travis Armstrong, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

Gehrett Sargis, Knoxville Ice Bears

(tie) Saverio Posa, Huntsville Havoc (tie) Max Milosek, Huntsville Havoc

The league will announce its Defenseman of the Year on Monday.

Season and half season tickets for the 2020-2021 season are on sale and can be purchased by calling 812-422-BOLT or online at evansvillethunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.