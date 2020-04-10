Plevy Named All-SPHL First Team
April 10, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - It was another day, another honor for rookie forward Austin Plevy, who was named to the Southern Professional Hockey League's (SPHL) All-SPHL First Team on Friday, as selected by a vote of league coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.
2019-2020 All-SPHL First Team
Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts
Brian Bowen, Fayetteville Marksmen
Alec Hagaman, Peoria Rivermen
Nick Neville, Peoria Rivermen
Matt Fuller, Birmingham Bulls
Eric Levine, Peoria Rivermen
The native of Langley, British Columbia, led the SPHL in scoring, finishing the abbreviated season with 65 points in 45 games. Plevy also ranked first in assists (48) and power play assists (21), led all rookies with 17 goals and had two of the top five scoring streaks, including a league-best 17-game run. Plevy was named to the SPHL's All-Rookie team on Thursday
2019-2020 All-SPHL Second Team
Max Cook, Fayetteville Marksmen
Scott Cuthrell, Knoxville Ice Bears
Garrett Milan, Pensacola Ice Flyers
Travis Armstrong, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
Gehrett Sargis, Knoxville Ice Bears
(tie) Saverio Posa, Huntsville Havoc (tie) Max Milosek, Huntsville Havoc
The league will announce its Defenseman of the Year on Monday.
