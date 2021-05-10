Traverse City Pit Spitters to Host Open House Saturday, May 15

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters invite all fans to join them on Saturday, May 15th from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm for an Open House.

This event is free and open to the public. Everyone is allowed on the field to participate in different games, the batting cages in the Pit Spitters Performance Center will be open, the Speed Pitch will be available so fans can see how fast they can throw and more.

After fans get a chance to run around the bases, the Pit Spitters staff will be serving up free hot dogs, Pepsi products and ice cream. The Pit Spitters mascot, Monty, will be available to fans of all ages for socially distanced pictures.

The event will also serve as an opportunity for season ticket holders to pick up their 2021 ticket packages.

"This is our first chance to welcome people to the park this season" said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. "This is a great opportunity for everyone to get back to Turtle Creek Stadium as we're putting the final touches on getting ready for the 2021 season."

The 2021 Pit Spitters season will begin at home on Monday, May 31 @ 5:05pm when the team takes on the Kokomo Jackrabbits for the first game of a two-game series. The first 500 fans, 18 years and older, in the gate will receive winter trapper hats courtesy of Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel.

Tickets for each home game are very limited as under current MDHHS guidelines, the team can operate at a 20% capacity with each household seated at least six feet from one another. Tickets can be purchased at the Pit Spitters website at www.PitSpitters.com. The Turtle Creek Stadium Box Office is not currently open for in-person transactions.

