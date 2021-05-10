Bucks Announce 2021 Broadcast Crew

May 10, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced their broadcasting crew for the 2021 season. Thomas Breach, who returns for his third season with Waterloo, will handle the online audio broadcasts for the summer while Eliot Clough will join the organization as the NWLTV webcast announcer.

Thomas Breach, who will be the play-by-play announcer on the team's audio broadcasts, served as The Voice of the Waterloo Bucks during the 2018 and 2019 campaigns and returns to the Cedar Valley for a third season in 2021. All home and road broadcasts will be streamed online at www.waterloobucks.com.

"The opportunity to rejoin the Bucks is such a blessing," said Breach. "Waterloo became my second home during my two years in the Northwoods League. I cannot wait to work alongside general manager Dan Corbin, field manager Casey Harms, public address announcer Elwin Huffman, official scorer Matt McConaughy and the rest of the incredibly talented staff for another exciting season in the Cedar Valley!"

Breach brings a wealth of experience in both collegiate and professional baseball commentary to the Bucks, having spent three seasons as the radio play-by-play voice of St. Cloud State Baseball (2017-19) and two seasons as the voice of St. Cloud State Volleyball and Men's Basketball along with his time in Waterloo. While with the Bucks, he received the opportunity to be on the call for the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. Breach has also spent time in the Midwest League as a broadcaster and media relations assistant with the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the full-season Class-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. He was one of six collegiate broadcasters in the nation to earn an Award of Excellence at the 2019 Broadcast Education Association Festival for his work with Huskies Volleyball and served as the lead voice of the 2019 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Baseball Championships.

Eliot Clough (pronounced CLUFF) will be leading the Waterloo Bucks/NWLTV webcast broadcast team as the play-by-play announcer for the 2021 season. Clough will call all of the action for the Bucks' 36 home games on the NWLTV webcast platform hosted by Stretch Internet.

"I can't wait to join the broadcast team with the Bucks," Clough said. "They constantly put in quality work, and I'm honored and humbled to have been put in this position."

Clough, a 2019 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, made his mark in almost every way a UNI student could during his time on campus covering the Panthers. The Ida Grove, Iowa native began his sports media career filming Northern Iowa sporting events with Around the Corner Productions in 2017 and quickly dove in headfirst contributing elsewhere. In 2018, Clough got his start in radio as the co-news and sports director of the student-led radio station, KULT-LP. During his tenure in the position, he and former Waterloo Bucks intern, Quentin Mendlik, hosted a sports radio show three times a week, Clough and Q Sports Talk. During his senior year at UNI, Clough also served as a sports reporter and as the sports editor of the Northern Iowan. He was also a play-by-play and color announcer for women's basketball and softball on ESPN3 and ESPN+ broadcasts for the Panthers.

The 2020 Minnesota-Iowa Region Champion Bucks open their 2021 season on May 31 before returning to Waterloo for their Home Opener on June 3 at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.