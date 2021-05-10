Growlers to Feature Home Run Derby Before Every Game During 2021 Season

Kalamazoo, MI -Â Â The Kalamazoo Growlers will again be kicking off every game with a Home Run Derby for the 2021 season.

The Growlers introduced the pre-game Home Run Derby last season as a way to inject more entertainment and value to fans after changing games to 5-inning double-headers. The Growlers are the only team in the country who started every game with a home run derby and they will continue that this season. As the team returns to 9-inning games, now with more fans and more teams visiting Kalamazoo, the Growlers elected to keep the derbies in place to continue providing the most fun possible to the community.

"After the response last year, it was clear that the Home Run Derbies were an overwhelming success," said Growlers Team President Brian Colopy. "We had to bring it back for this season, especially now with more fans being in the stadium. We are dedicated to bringing more fun to our community and this is a perfect way to do that."

Each home run derby will start 10 minutes before each first pitch. That would be 6:35pm on evening games and 1:35 on day games, with first pitch following those times by ten minutes. Growlers players will face off against players from visiting teams. Each player will get a specified amount of time to hit as many home runs as they can. There may also be special guest appearances in the derbies throughout the season.

Each year, the MLB Home Run Derby is one of the most watched baseball events of the year. As front offices and fans grow increasingly in love with the long ball, the Growlers hope to stake their claim as the only team in the country to bring this to every fan at every game.

