Traverse City Pit Spitters Host Summer Job Fair

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters are looking for new members of the team. This time, the positions they are looking to fill are not on the field, they are looking to fill in the lineup off the field.

For those looking to join the Pit Spitters team, there is a Job Fair on Saturday, May 21 from noon - 2pm at Turtle Creek Stadium. The fair is open to new and returning employees.

If you are looking for a job for the summer the Pit Spitters have got you covered. The Pit Spitters offer competitive wages and great perks. Jobs include concessions, servers, ushers, parking attendants and more.

The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship on Monday, May 30, in Battle Creek and their home opener is set for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:05pm. A full 2022 schedule can be downloaded here.

Tickets for home games are now on sale and can be purchased at PitSpitters.com.

