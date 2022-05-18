Growlers Release Full 2022 Roster

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers have released their full roster for the 2022 season. The Growlers open up the 2022 campaign on the road in Kenosha on May 30th. The team will play their first game at home on June 1st against the new Battle Creek Battle Jacks with an 11am game. You can look at the full schedule here. The names below do not reflect the opening day roster as some players won't be finished playing with their college teams when the Growlers seasons starts. Some may arrive to Kalamazoo a week or two later. The roster is also constantly updating so players may change between now and opening day.

Pitching Staff

The Growlers bring back a strong pitching staff. Headlined by Mr. Growler Adam Wheaton, as well as fellow 2021 Northwoods League All-Star Tanner Knapp. Also returning for a third season (2019, 2020) is Eamon Horwedel. They will be joined by Gavin Brasosky (Portage Central HS) and Carson Byers (Mattawan HS) who will be making their debuts with the Growlers this season.

Gavin Brasosky: School: Freshman, University of Tennessee. Hometown: Kalamazoo, MI

Logan Bursick-Harrington: School: RS Freshman, Davenport University. Hometown: South Lyon, MI

Carson Byers: School: Freshman, Miami University (OH). Hometown: Mattawan, MI

Jacob Davis: School: Freshman, Kalamazoo College. Hometown: Perrysburg, OH

Jayden Dentler: School: RS Junior, Northwood University. Hometown, Otsego, MI

Dylan Freeman: School: Junior, University of Montevallo. Hometown: Douglasville, GA

Zach Hopman: School: Sophomore, Michigan State University. Hometown: East Lansing, MI

Eamon Horwedel. School: RS Junior, Ohio University. Hometown: Ann Arbor, MI

Tyler Johnson: School: Freshman, Alma College. Hometown: Lexington, MI

Trent Jones: School, Sophomore, Ohio State University. Hometown: Massillon, OH

Tanner Knapp: School: RS Freshman, Ball State University. Hometown: Mattawan, MI

Mason Majors: School: RS Junior, Drury University. Hometown Kansas City, MO

Mason Meeks: School: RS Sophomore, Drury University. Hometown: Lake Dallas, TX

Adam Mrakitsch: School: Freshman, Central Michigan University. Hometown: Howell, MI

Doug Propson: School: Junior, Western Michigan University. Hometown, Rochester, MI

Quinn Waterhouse: School: RS Junior, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Hometown: Bondurant, IA

Nick Weyrich: School: Freshman, Marshall University. Hometown: London, OH

Adam Wheaton: School: Senior, Lamar University. Hometown: Kalamazoo, MI

Catchers

There will be a lot of young talent behind the plate for the Growlers this season. Three freshman will lead the Growlers pitching staff including a family connection to a former Growler/MacDaddy. Alex Calarco, the younger brother of Anthony Calarco (2020, 2021) will share time behind the plate this summer.

Gannon Andrews: School: Sophomore, Purdue Northwest. Hometown: Portage, MI

Daniel Pruitt: School: Freshman, Feather River Community College. Hometown: Gaston, OR

Alex Calarco: School, Freshman, Northwestern University. Hometown: Wilmette, IL

Andrew Yu: School: Freshman, Duke University. Hometown: Nashville, TN

Infielders

There is a lot of young talent once again in the infield. A pair of teammates at the University of Virginia will make their way to Kalamazoo as well as some local players.

Colton Coca: School: Sophomore, Central Michigan University. Hometown: Mount Pleasant, MI

Ryan Dykstra: School: Sophomore, Oakland University. Hometown: Byron Center, MI

Sam Kirkpatrick: School, Sophomore, College of the Holy Cross. Hometown: Nashville, TN

Stephen Kwapis: School, Freshman, University of Notre Dame. Hometown: Kalamazoo, MI

Brandon Moore: School, Sophomore, University of Montevallo. Hometown: Romulus, AL

Griffin O'Ferrall: School, Freshman, University of Virginia. Hometown: Richmond, VA

Ethan Ruiz: School, RS Sophomore, Lamar University. Hometown: Round Rock, TX

Connor Schuman: School: Sophomore, Grand Valley University. Hometown: Mattawan, MI

Anthony Stephan: School: Freshman, University of Virginia. Hometown: Ridgewood, NJ

Luke Storm: School: RS Freshman, Duke University. Hometown: Easton, PA

Outfielders

Finally, we get to the players who will be patrolling the outfield at Homer Stryker Field. Five of the six outfielders this season will be freshman, including Zach MacDonald out of Portage Central HS.

Gaby Gutierrez: School: Freshman, University of Miami. Hometown: Miami, FL

Lawson Knight: School: Freshman, Western Texas College. Hometown: Round Rock, TX

Trey Lipsey: School: Freshman, Ohio State University. Hometown: Southfield, MI

Zach MacDonald: School: Freshman, Miami University (OH). Hometown: Portage, MI

Devin Obee: School: Freshman, Duke University. Hometown: Nashville, TN

Carter Smith: School: Junior, Grand Valley State University. Hometown: Decatur, MI

Edgardo Villegas. School: Freshman, University of Miami. Hometown: Vega Alta, Puerto Rico

