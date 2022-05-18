Kingfish Announce Opening Day Entertainment

The Kenosha Kingfish are planning a variety of entertainment and fan perks when the organization kicks off the 2022 season on May 30 against the Kalamazoo Growlers at Historic Simmons Field at 4:05 p.m.

Tristan Jass will hold a post game meet-and-greet with fans with a few more surprises up his sleeve. Jass, a Kenosha native, has accumulated over 3 million subscribers and 430 million views on YouTube for his basketball trickshot videos. The 2018 Tremper High School graduate threw out the first pitch last season and has also participated in last year's Legends event.

Tim Allen's Conviction will be performing a variety of classic rock covers after the game in the Kingfish Fish Bowl picnic area. The band plays music from the 1970s through the 1990s. Other local bands will also be playing music outside of the stadium gates to entertain fans entering the ballpark.

Milwaukee Bucks Emcee Grace Scalzo is scheduled to sing the National Anthem ahead of the first pitch. Scalzo is a marketing event supervisor and producer at ESPN-Milwaukee and graduated from UW-Parkside with a bachelor's degree in business and communication.

The Kingfish Magnet Schedule Giveaway, presented by Kwik Trip, provides fans with a handy layout of the team's 72 games for the 2022 season. The season also kicks off with the Merch Monday promotion, where fans get 10% off of all merchandise at the team store located just inside the main gate at Simmons Field.

Tickets are still available for purchase online, and if available, will be sold at the ticket booth in front of the stadium ahead of first pitch. Gates will open at 3:05 p.m.

