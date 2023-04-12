Trash Pandas Walked Off In Tenth In 3-2 Loss

April 12, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas rallied late to tie the game but were unable to produce in extra innings in a 3-2 loss to the Birmingham Barons in the second game of their six-game series on Wednesday night at Regions Field.

Trailing 2-1 in the ninth, the Trash Pandas got even. With one out against closer Gil Luna, Tucker Flint lifted a fly ball to deep center field. A leap at the center field wall by center fielder Duke Ellis wasn't enough. The ball bounced off the wall, allowing Flint to sprint all the way to third for a leadoff triple. Bryce Teodosio followed with a sacrifice fly to center, tying the game at two.

In the bottom of the ninth, Rocket City brought in reliever Zac Kristofak (L, 0-1) for his Double-A debut and he held the Barons scoreless to send the game to extra innings.

Rocket City's luck ran out in the tenth. Barons reliever Alejandro Mateo (W, 2-0) retired the side in order to strand automatic runner Ryan Aguilar at second in the top half. In the bottom half, Kristofak got the first out on a grounder to second. Two straight intentional walks loaded the bases. Tyler Osik popped up to first for the second out. With one out left to get, Kristofak was unable to extend the game, walking Adam Hackenberg on five pitches to end the game with a walk-off win for the Barons.

The game began as a pitcher's duel. Rocket City looked to break through early against Birmingham starter Chase Solseky, with Kyren Paris reaching on a one-out walk in the top of the first and advancing to second on a ground out. With two outs, Kevin Maitan laced a single to center. Paris came home looking to open the scoring but was thrown out at the plate on a perfect throw by Ellis.

Making his season debut on the mound for the Trash Pandas, starter Landon Marceaux got an inning-ending double play in the first to negate an error by shortstop Zach Neto.

Leading off the second, Flint lined a double to right for his first extra-base hit of the season. He moved to third on Teodosio's ground out and came home with the game's first run on Aguilar's broken-bat grounder to short.

The Barons got the run right back in the second on back-to-back doubles from Tyler Neslony and Osik. The home team threatened again in the third, loading the baes with two singles and a walk. With two outs, Marceaux kept the game tied at one by inducing an inning-ending ground out to first from Neslony.

In the fourth, the Barons again put runners on base with consecutive one-out singles. Marceaux got through the trouble with an inning ending double play from Moises Castillo. The Rocket City righty ended his longest career Double-A start with a one, two, three inning in the fifth. Over five innings, he allowed one run on six hits, walking one and striking out two.

Luke Murphy was first out of the Trash Pandas bullpen and pitched a scoreless sixth. An inning later, the Barons took the lead for the first time with a solo home run to left from Castillo off Murphy.

Murphy was in favor of Kolton Ingram after 1.1 innings. Ingram was sharp to keep the deficit at one, pitching 1.2 scoreless frames. From there, Rocket City rallied to tie the score before falling short in the tenth.

At the plate for Rocket City, Flint led the way by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, and two runs scored while Teodosio and Aguilar drove in the runs. Birmingham was led by Osik, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI.

The Trash Pandas (2-3) and Barons (2-3) continue their series on Thursday night with a 7:05 p.m. matchup at Regions Field. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.