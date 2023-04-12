Shuckers Announce Roster Moves Prior to Game against Pensacola

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have placed RHP Zach Vennaro on the 7-Day Injured List retroactive to April 11, 2023 and have placed RHP Justin Yeager on the 7-Day Injured List as of today.

RHP James Meeker and RHP Robbie Baker have been activated from the Development List, and have been added to the active roster.

The Shuckers roster is at 28 active players.

