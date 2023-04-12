Shuckers Announce Roster Moves Prior to Game against Pensacola
April 12, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have placed RHP Zach Vennaro on the 7-Day Injured List retroactive to April 11, 2023 and have placed RHP Justin Yeager on the 7-Day Injured List as of today.
RHP James Meeker and RHP Robbie Baker have been activated from the Development List, and have been added to the active roster.
The Shuckers roster is at 28 active players.
Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from April 12, 2023
- Shuckers Announce Roster Moves Prior to Game against Pensacola - Biloxi Shuckers
- Toyota Field to Host Free Summer Movie Night Series - Rocket City Trash Pandas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Biloxi Shuckers Stories
- Shuckers Announce Roster Moves Prior to Game against Pensacola
- Jackson Chourio's Two Home Run Game Leads Shuckers to Walk-Off Win
- Biloxi Shuckers Open Home Slate with Six-Game Series against Pensacola
- Carlos Rodriguez, Nick Bennett, Darrell Thompson Pave Way to 4-0 Shuckers' Win
- Shuckers Rally Late, Fall to M-Braves 11-6