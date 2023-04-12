Caissie's Three-Homer Game Dooms Biscuits, 8-5

April 12, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - 20-year-old Owen Caissie slugged three home runs and the Biscuits (3-2) fell to the Tennessee Smokies (3-2), 8-5, on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Caissie, the Chicago Cubs number 13 prospect, became just the second player in history to hit three home runs in one game against the Biscuits, and the first since Taggert Bozied did it for the Mobile BayBears in a 14-3 win over Montgomery on May 16, 2005.

Logan Workman (0-1) made his Double-A debut on the mound for the Biscuits, but the right-hander lasted just two pitches, before being removed due to an apparent back injury. Jacob Lopez took over for the righty, and surrendered three walks in the top of the first, including one with the bases loaded to make it 1-0 Smokies. Caissie then cracked his first home run of the night-a grand slam-over the right field wall, and handed Tennessee an early 5-0 lead.

Daniel Palencia started on the mound on the other side for the Smokies, and the right-hander worked a clean bottom of the first, striking out Greg Jones looking. Lopez settled down and kept the Smokies off the board, facing the minimum in the top of the second. Palencia struck out Austin Shenton and Heriberto Hernandez in a scoreless bottom of the second, but gave up a single to Blake Hunt.

Lopez kept the Smokies off the board in the third, and then a Jones RBI-groundout pulled back a run for the Biscuits and made it a 5-1 game in the bottom of third. Chris Gau entered for Lopez and struck out the side in the top of the fourth. After Shenton led off the bottom of the fourth with a double, Hunt brought the third baseman home with a rocket of an RBI-single to right to make it 5-2.

Gau returned for the top of the fifth, and struck out two more and walked one, in another scoreless frame. The Biscuits couldn't muster a run in the bottom of the fifth, and then Caissie launched his second homer-a solo sho-in the top of the sixth off Gau-who struck out seven in 2.2 innings-and made it a four-run game at 6-2.

The Biscuits rallied in the bottom of the sixth, starting with Hernandez's first Double-A home run that made it 6-3. An error by Smokies second baseman Andy Weber brought home two more runs in the same inning and pulled the Biscuits within a run a 6-5.

Jeff Belge pitched 1.1 perfect innings in relief of Gau, but then Chase Strumph took Justin Sterner deep in the top of the eighth and turned a 6-5 edge into a 7-5 advantage. Cayne Ueckert struck out five batters between a scoreless seventh and eighth for Tennessee. With Caissie at the bat in the top of the ninth, the Canadian outfielder from Burlington, Ontario stepped up, and delivered his third home run-this one a solo shot to right-to put the cherry on top to an historic night and seal the 8-5 victory. The Biscuits went down in order in the last of the ninth.

The Biscuits will try to bounce back on Thursday when Mason Montgomery (0-0) battles Ryan Jensen (0-1) on Opening Week T-Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday at 6:35 PM.

The rest of the six-game series will include Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Whataburger on Friday, April 14; Jackie Robinson Day & The Nine Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 15; and Lil' Crumbs T-Shirt Giveaway presented by AKD on Sunday, April 16.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.