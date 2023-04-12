Philip Smashes Grand Slam, M-Braves Pound Lookouts 9-5

Mississippi Braves' Beau Philip at bat

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Beau Philip smashed a grand slam in the first inning, and the Mississippi Braves (3-2) pounded the Chattanooga Lookouts (2-3) 9-5 on Wednesday night at AT&T Field.

The grand slam was the first of Philip's career, who was a second-round pick by Atlanta in 2019. Philip reached four times, going 2-for-4 with the grand slam, a double, four RBI, and a walk.

The M-Braves scored five runs in the first inning, drawing four walks in addition to Philip's grand slam.

Luke Waddell punched a groundball through the left side to score a run in the second, and Drew Campbell delivered an RBI base hit to make it 7-0 in the third. Waddell has hit in all four games he's played in with five RBI and seven walks.

In his Atlanta organizational debut, RHP Beau Burrows went 3 1/3 shutout innings. The former 2015 first round pick worked around two bases loaded jams in the second and third innings. Burrows spent last season with Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Burrows made 11 MLB appearances for Detroit and Minnesota in 2020 and 2021.

Campbell scored another run with an RBI single in the fifth to make it 8-0. Campbell went 2-for-5 with two RBI singles.

Chattanooga cut the lead in half with four runs, all with two outs, in the fifth to make it 8-4.

Cody Milligan came in to score after a base hit in the seventh to extend the lead to 9-4. Milligan extended his hit streak to five games, going 1-for-2 with two walks and two HBP.

RHP Kyle Wilcox closed out the game with 1 1/3 scoreless innings to secure the 9-5 win. Wilcox has gone 3 1/3 innings in three appearances, allowing no runs with six strikeouts and no walks.

Both teams left several runners on. The M-Braves left 11 runners on base, hitting 4-for-16 with RISP. The Lookouts left 14 runners on base, hitting 4-for-14 with RISP.

The third game of the series is on Thursday at AT&T Field. RHP Alan Rangel (0-0, --) will make the start for Mississippi against LHP Andrew Abbott (0-0, 0.00) for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 6:15 pm CT, with coverage starting at 6:00 pm CT on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

