Trash Pandas to Play Doubleheader on September 3

August 23, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced that their suspended game from Sunday, August 4 against the Biloxi Shuckers will be made up on Tuesday, September 3 at Toyota Field.

First pitch of the resumed game is set for 4:05 p.m. CST and will start in the top of the first inning with runners on second and third with one out. Catcher Tyler Payne will be at the plate with a 0-1 count.

Rocket City will play as the road team against the Shuckers, and the game is scheduled for nine innings.

The two teams are scheduled for a seven-inning game following the conclusion of game one which will commence at approximately 40 minutes following the conclusion of Game #1. Rocket City will serve as the home team for the remainder of the series against Biloxi.

All gates will open at 3 p.m. The originally scheduled Kyren Paris Bobblehead Giveaway (1,500 adults 18 and over) presented by James Hardie will take place at that time.

Josh Caray will have the call throughout the series on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 23, 2024

Trash Pandas to Play Doubleheader on September 3 - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.