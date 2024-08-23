Can't Kerry the Day

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA - Despite a strong performance from starting pitcher Brett Kerry (L, 1-2), the Trash Pandas offense was listless for a second consecutive night mustering only four hits in a 4-1 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The Trash Pandas have scored only two runs over their last 28.1 innings

The Biscuits' offense revved up in the first as leftfielder Chandler Simpson led off with a bunt single. He scored when the next batter, first baseman Tre Morgan, roped a triple into the rightfield corner to put Montgomery on top. It was Morgan's sixth hit and sixth RBI of the series.

The home team added two more runs in the fourth. Designated hitter Matthew Etzel led off with a walk, then moved to third when catcher Dominic Keegan lined a double to right. Shortstop Tanner Murray came up next and rifled another double to left to give the Biscuits a 3-0 lead.

Montgomery plated their final run in the eighth. With one out Morgan singled, went to second on a wild pitch, then scored when Keegan grounded a two-out RBI single into center to make it 4-0.

The Trash Pandas finally cracked the scoreboard in the ninth inning. With one out, catcher Tyler Payne reached on a throwing error. Back-to-back walks from Biscuits reliever Austin Vernon followed to load the bases. Centerfielder David Mershon stepped in next and lined a single to center to score Payne and pull Rocket City to within three.

However, with the bases loaded and no one out, Vernon struck out second baseman Christian Moore and got rightfielder Tucker Flint to roll to first to end the game as the Trash Pandas left 11 on base for the contest.

Mershon led the way for the Trash Pandas with a double and RBI single in four at-bats. The Biscuits had seven hits with Morgan going 2-4 with a triple, RBI and run. Keegan chipped in with a 2-4 effort on a double, run and RBI.

Kerry deserved better as he allowed three runs on five hits in seven innings with nine strikeouts. At one point he struck out six consecutive batters. The win went to Montgomery starter Yoniel Curet (W, 2-0). The righty tossed 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing three hits on three walks with four strikeouts.

The Trash Pandas and Biscuits will go at it again in game five of their six-game series Saturday evening with first pitch slated for 6:05. Southpaw Samuel Aldegheri (0-1, 4.97 ERA) will go to the bump for the Trash Pandas against righty Duncan Davitt (1-3, 4.25 ERA) of the Biscuits. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2, the MiLB App and TrashPandasBaseball.com.

The team returns to Toyota Field on Tuesday, August 27th to open a 13-game homestand against the Tennessee Smokies. Tuesday's game features an Oktoberfest Glass Boot Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 21 and over presented by Jonathan's Grille as well as REEDS Jewelers Ladies Night. The Pepsi Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $8 and are available at TPTix.com.

Probable Starters: Samuel Aldegheri (RCT) vs. Duncan Davitt (MTG)

