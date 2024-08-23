Lookouts Shut Down M-Braves on Friday Night

August 23, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves were held to just one hit on Friday night and were shut out by the Chattanooga Lookouts 3-0. Kevin Abel (W, 5-6) and former M-Brave Patrick Weigel (S, 8) combined to retire 21 straight batters to end the game.

David Fletcher (L, 3-5) logged his sixth quality in 14 starts and worked through 6.0 innings on Friday night. The knuckleballer gave up three runs on ten hits, walking two. The Lookouts pushed across their first run in the third inning on an RBI single by Tyler Callihan.

The Lookout (18-30, 38-79)s jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the sixth inning on four-straight hits, capped off with a Nick Northcut RBI double and Bubba Thompson RBI single.

Jake McSteen picked up the game after Fletcher exited and worked 3.0 shutout innings on three hits, walking one and striking out five. Abel, the Chattanooga starter, set a new career high with 8.0 shutout innings on one hit - surrendering two base runners - a David McCabe walk in the first and a Sebastian Rivero single in the third. Weigel dealt a 1-2-3 ninth and got his second save in the series.

With 21 games remaining, the M-Braves (25-24, 56-61) trail first-place Montgomery by 3.0 games in the Southern League South Division standings and second-place Biloxi by 2.5 games.

Game five of the six-game series against the Lookouts is on Saturday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm with RHP Ian Mejia (7-5, 3.48) starting for Mississippi against Chattanooga RHP Jose Acuna (0-2, 0.98). Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Saturday's Promotions:

Alzheimer's Awareness Night: Join the M-Braves for Alzheimer's Awareness Night and wear purple to support #EndALZ. The M-Braves will wear special purple jerseys that will be available via silent auction, with all proceeds from the jersey auction going to the Alzheimer's Association.

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show presented by the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Tony Bailey.

The M-Braves have two homestands remaining in the final season. The homestand concludes on Sunday at 2:05 pm and features Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day and TrustCare Post-Game Kids Run the Bases. In addition, Fun Zone Access for the kids is free. The final homestand is September 3-8 against the Tennessee Smokies. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or call the box office to book your group at 888-BRAVES4.

Southern League Stories from August 23, 2024

