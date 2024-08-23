Pitching Dominates in 1-0 Shutout Win for Shuckers Over Barons

August 23, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Justin Yeager on the mound

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz) Biloxi Shuckers' Justin Yeager on the mound(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Behind the 11 th shutout of the year from the Biloxi Shuckers' (57-58, 27-21) pitching staff, the Shuckers earned a 1-0 win over the Birmingham Barons (62-56, 21-28) at Regions Field on Friday night. The win marked the Shuckers' second 1-0 win of the season and their first since April 6 in the team's second game. With the win and losses for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Mississippi Braves, the Shuckers will enter tomorrow with a 2.5-game lead for the final playoff spot in the Southern League South Division.

Shuckers' starter Shane Smith struck out three over two-plus innings, including his 100 th strikeout of the year. Smith became the second Shuckers pitcher and eighth Southern League pitcher to reach the mark, joining former teammate Jacob Misiorowski. Out of the bullpen, Will Childers (2.0 IP), Tyler Woessner (1.0 IP), Harold Chirino (2.0 IP) and Justin Yeager (2.0 IP) combined for seven shutout innings. The Shuckers' staff also limited the Barons to 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded the bases-loaded in the third.

The Shuckers scored their only run of the game in the eighth when Eric Brown Jr. tripled off the wall in left-center and Lamar Sparks flared a line drive into center, giving the Shuckers a 1-0 lead. Harold Chirino (1-1) earned the win while Garrett Schoenle (3-2) took the loss for the Barons and Justin Yeager picked up his team-leading 15 th save of the season.

The series continues on Saturday with K.C. Hunt (0-2, 3.38) set to start for the Shuckers against Noah Schultz (0-2, 1.59) for the Barons. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Regions Field. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.