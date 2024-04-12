Trash Pandas' Three-Game Win Streak Ends in 6-2 Defeat

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas couldn't recover from a 5-RBI night from Barons' catcher Edgar Quero as they fell 6-2 on Friday.

Infielder Brooks Baldwin delievered with a run-scoring single in the third to get the Barons night started right.

Adding later in the inning, Quero crushed a two-run homer as the former Trash Panda made it 3-0 Birmingham.

Rocket City got one back in the fourth, outfielder Tucker Flint singled to drive in a run getting the Trash Pandas on the board.

Quero wasn't done flexing his muscles however, hitting his second two-run homer of the game in the fifth against Trash Pandas starting pitcher Victor Mederos.

The scoring would fall silent until Quero's next at-bat in the seventh as he drove in a runner on a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded.

Infielder Eric Wagaman got one back for the Trash Pandas in the bottom half as he scored on a wild pitch. Wagaman got in that position after smoking a double down the right field line and promptly stealing third base.

Despite a ninth-inning Rocket City rally attempt, the Trash Pandas failed to add on with the bases loaded and dropped their first game of the series.

Rocket City looks to bounce back against the Barons for tomorrow's single admission doubleheader. Pepsi Gates open at 3:00 p.m. with first pitch of game one at 4:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Postgame fireworks will blast off at the conclusion of the second game presented by Inline Electric.

Josh Caray will have the call of both games on WZZN 97.7-HD2 and the Trash Pandas Broadcast Network.

Probable Starters (GM1): Brett Kerry (RCT) vs. Jairo Iriarte (RHP)

