Shuckers Announce INF Brock Wilken Placed on 7-Day Injured List

April 12, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that infielder Brock Wilken has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List.

