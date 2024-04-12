Shuckers Announce INF Brock Wilken Placed on 7-Day Injured List
April 12, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that infielder Brock Wilken has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.
