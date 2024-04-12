Shuckers Blank M-Braves to Stop Winning Streak

April 12, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves' Justin Dean in action

PEARL, MS - Biloxi's Bradley Blalock and Adam Seminaris combined to shut out the Mississippi Braves on Friday night on five hits, as the Shuckers won 4-0. The loss snapped Mississippi's three-game winning streak.

Blalock (W, 2-0), Milwaukee's 18th-ranked prospect, pitched six shutout innings, striking out five, and won his second straight start. The M-Braves (3-4) put a runner on base in four of his six innings. The biggest threat came in the sixth inning when Justin Dean singled, stole second and third but was left stranded on the doorstep. Dean has seven stolen bases and is now tied for the league lead.

Biloxi (3-4) took advantage of eight walks from Mississippi pitchers, putting a runner on base every inning. M-Braves starter Luis De Avila (L, 0-1) walked three Biloxi batters in the first inning and gave up a sacrifice fly to go down 1-0.

Wes Clarke and Ernesto Martinez hit back-to-back doubles off of De Avila to start the third inning, extending the lead to 2-0. Eduardo Garcia opened the fourth inning for Biloxi with a triple and scored on an Eric Brown Jr. single. The Shuckers capped the scoring in the seventh inning with three singles. They stranded a season-high 14 runners on base and went 4-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

De Avila gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits over 3.1 innings, matching a career-high with five walks and one strikeout. Mississippi's bullpen held Biloxi to just one run over the final 5.2 innings. Patrick Halligan struck out three and walked one over 1.2 innings, while Jorge Juan tossed 1.0 scoreless with a walk and two strikeouts, and Parker Dunshee went 2.0 shutout innings with no walks and three strikeouts.

Cody Milligan logged his third multi-hit game of the year, going 2-for-4. Dean was 1-for-3 and stretched his on-base streak to six games.

The M-Braves and Shuckers meet for game five of the six-game homestand on Saturday night at Trustmark Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm with Atlanta Braves 2023 first-round draft pick RHP Hurston Waldrep making his home debut on the mound against Biloxi RHP Tyler Woessner. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, MiLB.tv, and Bally Live.

Saturday Promotions:

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks show!

Flowood Night: Flowood Community Night salutes local businesses and leaders that allow each to thrive with recognition and free tickets. Any community looking to add their business can contact the M-Braves at 888-BRAVES4.

