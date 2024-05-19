Trash Pandas Shut out Smokies for Second Straight Game

May 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







KODAK, TENNESSEE - Victor Mederos spun five shutout frames as the Trash Pandas (19-19) blanked Tennessee Smokies (22-17) on Sunday afternoon, 2-0, to split the series.

Following a deadlocked first three innings, Denzer Guzman got the scoring started for Rocket City in the 4th. Tucker Flint singled to begin the inning, advanced to second on a ground ball, and touched home on a broken bat knock up the middle from Guzman.

The very next inning, Trash Pandas catcher Tyler Payne continued to terrorize his former team, launching a solo home run to deep left to cement the 2-0 advantage.

Mederos was efficient in his second start of the week, surrendering just three hits over 73 pitches while striking out three. Over his last four starts, he's logged 24 innings with a 3-0 record while giving up just four earned runs.

The Rocket City bullpen kept up its dominance over the final four frames. The quartet of Luke Murphy, Eric Torres, Nick Jones, and Mason Erla each registered an inning of work while striking out five.

With the win, the Trash Pandas registered consecutive shutout victories for the first time in franchise history.

The Trash Pandas will return home this week to host the Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) at Toyota Field. The homestand includes Elvis Tribute Night on Tuesday, Princess Night on Friday, National Wine Day on Saturday, two fireworks shows, and capped by a Memorial Day Sunday game.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.