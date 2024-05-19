Game Info: Sunday, May 19 vs. BIloxi Shuckers: 2:05 PM CT: Trustmark Park

May 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves (15-23) vs. Biloxi Shuckers (18-20)

Sunday, May 19, 2024 - 2:05 PM CT - Trustmark Park - Pearl, MS

Game 39 of 138 - Home Game 18 of 69 - 102.1 The Box - Bally Live - MiLB.tv

Starting Pitchers: LHP Drew Parrish (3-3, 3.47) vs. RHP TJ Shook (2-4

Watch Live: Bally Live / MiLB.TV / MLB At Bat

Listen Live: 102.1 The Box

Today's Roster Move

N/A

Today's Promotions

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball! After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

$5 Tickets with Donation to CASA: The M-Braves are offering $5 tickets with a donation of crayons or a coloring book presented by CASA and Miss Rankin County.

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves and Biloxi Shuckers conclude a six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park. This is the second series so far between the two teams in Pearl. This is the 12th of 30 meetings between the Mississippi rivals in 2024. The two will play next at Shuckers Ballpark, July 1-3, with the series shifting to Trustmark Park, July 4-6.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Biloxi jumped out to a 4-0 lead on Saturday night, and went on to take game five of the set, over the M-Braves 5-2. Mississippi starter Luis De Avila suffered the loss with 3.2 innings pitched, ceding four runs on four hits, four walks, and four strikeouts. Relievers Jake McSteen and Jonathan Hughes combined for 3.1 innings of scoreless relief behind De Avila. The M-Braves stranded five on base in the first two innings and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

MEJIA TOSSES FIFTH NO HITTER IN M-BRAVES HISTORY: Ian Mejia's seven-inning no-hitter in game two of the May 17 doubleheader vs. Biloxi was the fifth no-hitter in M-Braves history, and first individual one since Tommy Hanson's nine-inning no hitter on June 25, 2008 vs. Birmingham at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves beat the Barons 6-0, and Hanson walked three and struck out 14 in the game. There have been three combined nine-inning no-hitters in team history (Julio Teheran & Tyrelle Harris, 8/2/10 vs. Mobile, Ian Anderson & Jeremy Walker, 6/28/19 vs. Jackson (TN), and Bryce Elder & Daysbel Hernandez, 7/10/21 vs. Pensacola.

THE MEJIA MAGIC: When RHP Ian Mejia takes the mound, the Mississippi Braves are 7-1 in his eight starts. Mississippi's opening-day starter leads the league and ranks T-2nd in Double-A with 54 strikeouts. Mejia ranks among the league and Double-A leaders in ERA (1.69, 2nd SL, 3rd AA)in innings pitched (42.2 IP, 1st SL, 4th AA), wins (4, T-2nd SL, T-3rd AA), BAA (.160, 4th SL, 6th, AA), and WHIP (0.94, 6th, SL, T-9th AA) ... Mejia hasn't allowed a run over his last 22.2 innings pitched, dating back to his April 28 start at Montgomery. Mejia is 3-0 in May and hasn't given up a run over 19.2 IP, five walks, and 27 strikeouts. Over his eight starts, four have been shutout performances, and he pitched 6+ innings four times and 7.0 innings twice.

MAGNOLIA STATE RIVALRY: The two Southern League clubs from the state of Mississippi began their rivalry in 2015 and have played 210 times since then. Biloxi leads the all-time series 111w-99. Biloxi has taken the season series over Mississippi in six of the previous eight years.

HIS DOUBLE-A DEBUT WENT SCHWELL: Atlanta Braves No. 2 overall prospect Spencer Schwellenbach was promoted to Mississippi on Tuesday from High-A Rome. Atlanta's second-round pick in 2021 made his Mississippi debut in game two of the May 5 doubleheader against Biloxi. The right-hander struck out five of the first seven batters he faced and ended up with a career-high nine punchouts. He tossed 6.0 shutout innings on three hits, issuing just one walk.

WINNING WALDREP: RHP Hurston Waldrep, the Atlanta Braves' first-round pick in 2023 (24th overall), has won two-straight starts, and earned his first professional win on May 2. He is 2-0 with a 0.95 ERA so far in May, adding 16 strikeouts to four walks. Waldrep tossed a Southern League-high second complete game in a doubleheader in game one on May 15 vs. Biloxi with a career-high 8.0 innings, scattering six hits, one run with no walks, and eight strikeouts.

MC HAMMER WOULD BE PLEASED: Mississippi hurlers rank 3rd in the Southern League and 6th in Double-A with a 3.31 ERA as a staff. The staff is 9th in Double-A with 351 strikeouts. M-Braves starters rank 3rd in the Southern League and 6th in Double-A with a 3.32 ERA. In 17 home games, the Mississippi pitching staff has a 2.56 ERA.

HAYDEN HARRIS ON A ROLL: LHP Hayden Harris has a 0.71 ERA over 10 relief outings and 12.2 IP, five walks, and 20 strikeouts. The Augusta, GA native is 1-0 with four holds and 1-for-1 in save opportunities.

NEED FOR SPEED: The M-Braves lead Double-A in stolen bases with 74 (74-for-84) through 38 games. The club has five players who have reached double-digit steals. Geraldo Quintero leads the way and ranks T-3rd in the league with 15. Cody Milligan and Justin Dean are one back, and T-4th with 14, Nacho Alvarez Jr. has 12, and Cal Conley with 10 ... The M-Braves logged a stolen base in each of the first 14 games of the season. Mississippi had 157 stolen bases last season and is on pace for 272 (2.0 per game) in 2024. The most by an M-Braves team was 159 in 2007.

"NACHO" AVERAGE SHORT STOP: Atlanta's top-ranked position player prospect, Nacho Alvarez Jr., went on a 13-game on-base streak from April 13 to May 1, the longest by a Mississippi player this season. The 21-year-old leads the club and ranks 6th in the Southern League with a .379 OBP ... He ranks among the circuit leaders in walks (3rd, 21) and hits (T-15th, 31).

THE DEAN OF THE CLASS: Justin Dean's nine-game hitting streak from April 21 to May 2 was the longest by an M-Braves player this season. Dean leads the club with 16 RBI and has 84 stolen bases over his 261 games for the M-Braves since 2021.

M-BRAVES REACH 1,200 WINS: The April 25, 13-3 win over Montgomery was Mississippi's 1,200th in franchise history. It took the M-Braves until the sixth game of the inaugural season in 2005 to win the first game in club history, which was an April 12, 2005, 7-4 win over the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx in game two of a doubleheader at Pringles Park. Jeff Francoeur was 0-for-3, with a walk and RBI, in the game, using a five-run sixth fueled by RBIs by Scott Thorman, Francoeur, and Derrick Gibson. Brian O'Connor got the win for Mississippi.

GIVE ME FIVE: The M-Braves are 13-11 in games when starters go 5+ innings and 1-10 when going less than 5. In the 24 games with 5+ innings, they have combined for a 1.97 ERA (32 ER/141.1 IP). In the 11 games of less than 5, the starter's ERA is 7.94 (35 ER/39.2 IP).

TOP PROSPECTS: According to MLB Pipeline, the M-Braves have six of Atlanta's Top 30 prospects. RHP Hurston Waldrep (No. 2), RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (No.3), SS Nacho Alvarez Jr. (No. 6), C Drake Baldwin (No. 11), LHP Luis De Avila (No. 20), and INF/OF Geraldo Quintero (No. 28) are included. In Baseball America's Top 30, OF Cody Milligan (No. 27), RHP Ian Mejia (No. 28), and INF Keshawn Ogans (No. 30) are included.

COACHING STAFF WITH A NEW FLO: After spending one season as manager of the Braves High-A affiliate Rome Braves (Emperors), Angel Flores will take the reins for the first time at the Double-A level, succeeding Kanekoa Texeira. Texeira was promoted to manager of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers after Matt Tuiasosopo was named to the Braves' Major League coaching staff for 2024. Flores returns to Mississippi, where he served as bench coach in 2022. Flores took over as interim manager from April 26 to May 15, 2022, while Bruce Crabbe took a leave of absence from the club. During the 18-game stretch, the M-Braves went 10-8. During his first season as a full-time manager last year, Flores led the R-Braves to a 34-32 record in the second half and an overall 64-68 mark. Rome closed the year with a 21-15 record in August and September. Overall, he holds a 74-76 record as a manager.

MISSISSIPPI MADE: M-Braves outfielder Brandon Parker, a native of Saucier, MS, on the Gulf Coast and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College product, became the first player to prep in Mississippi and play for the M-Braves since Austin Riley in 2017. Riley prepped at Desoto Central in North Mississippi ... Parker was a two-time All-American at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Parker attended West Harrison High School.

FINAL SEASON IN MISSISSIPPI: On January 9, it was announced that after 20 years, 2024 will be the M-Braves' final season in Pearl, MS. As of the start of the 2025 season, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will be relocating to Columbus, GA.

