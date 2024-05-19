Campbell's Gem Lifts Blue Wahoos to Series Finale Victory

Montgomery, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos ended their second series of the year versus the Montgomery Biscuits with a 2-0 victory on Sunday. Despite an overall series loss for Pensacola, Sunday's win assures that the Wahoos (22-17) begin next week with a share of first place in the Southern League's South Division.

In a game dominated by pitching, early Pensacola offense ultimately proved to be the difference. Three straight singles by the Wahoos began the top of the second versus Montgomery starter Cole Wilcox (L, 2-2), including an RBI single from third baseman Bennett Hostetler that scored second baseman Cody Morissette.

Blue Wahoos starter Paul Campbell (W, 5-1) made the lone run stand up over the course of a dominant outing. The righthander's fourth quality start of the year (6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K) stymied the Biscuits all afternoon. In the fifth inning, the Wahoos tacked on another run of support for Campbell when designated hitter Joe Mack doubled to right-center to score center fielder Jakob Marsee.

The Wahoos' bullpen held its 2-0 lead the rest of the way thanks to work from Angel Macuare and Austin Roberts (S, 8), who entered the game to strand runners at the corners in the ninth inning. The shutout win marked the fourth time the Wahoos have blanked an opponent so far this year.

The Blue Wahoos return home on Tuesday, May 21 for their first series of the year versus the Tennessee Smokies. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with a broadcast beginning at 6:00 p.m. on BlueWahoos.com/radio the MiLB app.

