Trash Pandas Ride Home Field Advantage to Playoffs

September 23, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







The Rocket City Trash Pandas are the best home team in Minor League Baseball.

For the entire 2022 season, they did not lose a home series, winning 10 and splitting two in route to a stellar 49-20 record at Toyota Field. The team credits the support at home to the incredible support of Trash Panda Nation, and that support will continue to be needed as the Trash Pandas begin the first playoff run in team history.

"The fans play a huge role in our success," infielder Jeremiah Jackson said. "Them being there and cheering for us, it really keeps us in the ballgame and it can make it tough for other teams."

"That's a gigantic part of what makes this team successful," closer Eric Torres added. "We're unstoppable at home. Pitching in front of a full crowd when they're all standing on their feet, it's hard not to strike out that guy."

The bonds between the fans and the players have not only lead to victories, but they have led to the players growing closer to each other as they all strive toward the goal of a championship.

"It's great. It only helps facilitate the emotional attachment to what these guys are doing," said Manager Andy Schatzley. "These guys are emotionally bonded to each other and they're emotionally bonded to the fan base, and we're going to keep doing our best."

Most recently, that backing was on full display at Smokies Stadium in Tennessee on Tuesday night. A large group of traveling Rocket City fans rooted for the Trash Pandas loudly and proudly, helping propel the team to a win in the first playoff game in team history. The passion of the group of fans behind the third base dugout helped make a difference. And that will continue to be the case moving forward.

"We're beyond confident at home," outfielder Jordyn Adams said after the Game 1 win on Tuesday. "That support was very important. They were loud, and we know it's going to be 10 times louder once we get home. They've been supportive all season and we don't see it stopping now."

From the veterans who have played years in the minors to those Trash Pandas just beginning their professional career, there is a noticeable difference in the love from the North Alabama crowd.

"It's been such great support and we hope they can help us win this Championship," outfielder Aaron Whitefield said. "It's going to be a tough battle but I think it's going to be an enjoyable series. We can't wait to get going."

"Just getting a good crowd here, getting their joy and getting their enthusiasm in the game is an awesome feeling, and getting the wins are even better," said shortstop Zach Neto.

"I'm not sure it gets better than this at this level," said first baseman and Alabama native Sonny DiChiara. "This is a great crowd, a great environment, and something I look forward to every day when I wake up."

Ultimately, for the home team in Rocket City, the home field advantage comes from the passion of the fans in the stands. That will continue to be at the front of everyone's mind as the Trash Pandas seek a championship in their second season.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.