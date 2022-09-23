LHP Dylan Dodd Promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett

September 23, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves pitcher Dylan Dodd

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves pitcher Dylan Dodd(Mississippi Braves)

PEARL, MS - The Atlanta Braves announced on Thursday that M-Braves' left-handed pitcher Dylan Dodd has been promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett. Dodd joins outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy in being promoted to the Stripers since Mississippi's season ended on Sunday.

Dodd, 24, went 2-4 with a 3.11 ERA (16 ER/45.1 IP) with 55 strikeouts to 13 walks in nine starts since he was promoted from High-A Rome on July 12. In August, Dodd posted a 2.08 ERA in four starts, going an unlucky 0-3. The Elk Grove, IL native allowed no more than two runs in seven of nine starts with three quality starts.

A candidate for the Atlanta Braves Minor League Pitcher of the Year, Dodd has gone 11-9 with a 3.33 ERA over 25 starts between Rome and Mississippi, logging 146 strikeouts to 30 walks in 135.1 innings pitched. Dodd ranks among the organizational leaders in innings pitched (1st), ERA (3rd), wins (2nd), strikeouts (4th), WHIP (4th, 1.10), AVG (7th, .350), and starts (2nd),

The Atlanta Braves drafted Dodd with their third-round pick in 2021 out of Southeast Missouri State.

The Mississippi Braves concluded their 2022 season on Sunday with a 6-4 win over Montgomery at Trustmark Park. For more information on the 2023 season and ticket packages, visit mississippibraves.com.

