Pensacola Blanks and Eliminates Montgomery from Playoffs

PENSACOLA, Flo. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (2-1) defeated the Biscuits (1-2) to eliminate them in game three of the South Divison Championship Series 1-0 in a late-game thriller Friday night at Admiral Fetterman Field. Pensacola right fielder Nolan Gonzalez delivered the game-winning hit to play hero for the Blue Wahoos season.

in the bottom of the first, Pensacola starter Dax Fulton got things started on the mound. Fulton struck out the first two batters before a pop-out that retired the Biscuits one-two-three. In the bottom of the inning, Mason Montgomery got his turn on the mound and retired the Blue Wahoos quickly after walking leadoff man, Nasim Nunez.

In the top of the second, the Biscuits were able to get two on after a single by Ronny Simon and a Niko Hulsizer walk. However, Fulton would do well to keep the Biscuits at bay as the Biscuits would ground out for the next two outs

A tough bullpen was the story of the game. Through six innings both teams only managed to total three hits with the game still scoreless.

In the bottom of the third Admiral Fetterman Field finally witnessed some action as Thomas Jones led off the inning with a double. Nunez then hit a sac bunt to advance Jones to third. After a mound visit, Biscuits reliever Jose Lopez entered for Joe LaSorsa and immediately struck out Will Banfield. With two outs, Gonzalez managed to connect on an RBI-single for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning hit.

Entering the top of the ninth, Pensacola was facing the top of the order. Blue Wahoos reliever Sean Reynolds replaced Chandler Jozwiak to close out the game. Jozwiak managed to retire the first two with a strikeout and groundout.

Biscuits first baseman Kyle Manzardo and Simon found their way on base with back-to-back singles with two outs. After a mound visit, outfielder Jordan Qsar flew out for the final out of the game and season for the Biscuits.

